More Donations for Habitat for Humanity Through National Real Estate Partnership

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EffectiveAgents.com has forged a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties to create a custom platform that donates a percentage of real estate transactions to help fight the battle for affordable housing. The leadership at EffectiveAgents.com understands that in the wake of Covid-19, donations to causes such as housing initiatives have reduced. Therefore, they have developed a system to leverage donations, increasing resources for Habitat for Humanity, benefitting local families.

"The unintended consequence of a booming real estate market is that many families have been left behind. Through our partnership with our local Habitat for Humanity, we intend to help bring some balance to our local market and serve those who are experiencing housing insecurity," said Kevin Stuteville, founder of EffectiveAgents.com .

"At Habitat, we are grateful for EffectiveAgents.com supporting our mission in a mutually beneficial way through this partnership. Together, we can create a world where everyone has a decent place to live," said Mike Sutton, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties.

Since 1985, Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties has served over 850 families and individuals, building homes, communities and hope using locally raised funds. Volunteers and the qualified future homeowners construct the homes, which are sold at no profit and financed with a zero-interest loan, serving as a triumphant solution to affordable housing for those served.

EffectiveAgents.com was also born out of a desperate need to solve a problem. When Stuteville's stepfather passed away leaving Stuteville's mom struggling, she had a home that she needed to sell quickly during the 2008 mortgage crisis, and houses just were not moving. After trying several agents to no avail, Stuteville stepped in to help his mom.

Stuteville developed a complex, proprietary algorithm, which he used to select an agent with the greatest probability of producing the right results; it worked. Over the years, Stuteville has perfected the algorithm used by EffectiveAgents.com , which analyzes millions of real estate agents across the US, distilling that down to the top 1%.

The agents selected by EffectiveAgents.com have been thoroughly vetted and have repeatedly shown themselves to be the most successful agents in a given market.

For those looking for the absolute best agents to help buy or sell a home, navigate to www.EffectiveAgents.com/Habitat , and they will donate a percentage of your transaction to Habitat for Humanity Pinellas and West Pasco Counties to help address affordable housing in our community.

