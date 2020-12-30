More Driver Pay Raises to Start 2021 at Barr-Nunn Transportation

GRANGER, Iowa, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barr-Nunn Transportation, the 15-year Certified Top Pay Carrier announced today more pay raises for company Drivers in 2021. The increase rates recognize its Drivers' efforts through the pandemic, and drivers living in 42 states can take advantage of the new Team Pay offering.

Effective January 4th, 2021, Hazmat endorsed Team Driver starting pay moves up to $0.76 per Practical mile in the 18-day fleet and $0.79 in the 30-day fleet. Non-hazmat endorsed Team pay moves to $0.73 per Practical mile in the 18-day fleet and $0.76 in the 30-day fleet. Team Drivers can also choose to be paid $300 per shift in the 18-day fleet or $325 per shift each in the 30-day fleet instead of mileage pay.

"All pay raises come in addition to regularly scheduled increases our mileage paid Team Drivers earn each year on their first 3 anniversaries. Barr-Nunn Transportation has long been an industry leader in pay, and we don't plan on losing our place anytime soon," says Jeff Blank, Barr-Nunn's Transportation Director of Recruiting. "With all our recent pay raises, 100% no-touch freight, Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance, and our industry leading Safety bonuses - we continue providing company Drivers with a superior pay and benefits program. Our Drivers deserve nothing less."

Barr-Nunn Transportation also increased their cornerstone CSA Safety Bonus and their new On Road Safety Bonus that all company Drivers are eligible to earn every 90 days. Solo Drivers now earn over $4000 in bonuses, and Team Drivers earn over $5000 per driver per year. Safety is job one at Barr-Nunn Transportation, and that's why 95% of its Drivers earn these bonuses each year. Each CSA Safety Bonus also adds a day of Paid Time Off (PTO).

"We have been team drivers at Barr Nunn for 7 years. In 2020 we made more money and had more home time than we have in 16 years of driving together. Barr Nunn consistently improves our pay package throughout the year every year. We are thoroughly pleased with our company. We will retire at Barr Nunn sooner than we anticipated because of our pay package", commented company Drivers Susan and Frank Ballew.

Barr-Nunn Transportation first announced Driver pay rate increases on January 8th of 2020 and proceeded to execute multiple pay increases as 2020 progressed. They expect the same in 2021.

Celebrating its 38th year, Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc. is regarded as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. The company is the industry innovator in Driver pay and benefits packages. Barr-Nunn Transportation has a reputation for respecting its Drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs.

