More Electric Aircraft Market by End-user, Aircraft System, Component, Application, Aircraft Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "More Electric Aircraft Market by End User (Civil, Military), Aircraft System, Component, Application (Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power Conversion, Energy Storage), Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global more electric aircraft market is estimated to be USD 1,504 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3,359 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.



Recent technological advancements in the field of power electronics, fault-tolerant architecture, electro-hydrostatic actuators, flight control systems, high-density electric motors, and power generation and conversion systems have fueled the adoption of MEA.

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the aviation industry adversely due to air travel restrictions on domestic as well as international flights across countries, resulting in the sudden decrease in the air traffic. This is expected to negatively impact the more electric aircraft market in the short term; slow recovery is expected in Q1 of 2021. The aviation industry could take 2-3 years to recover from the financial effects of COVID-19, leading to lower air travels and passenger traffic compared to previous estimates.

Based on aircraft system, propulsion segment projected to lead more electric aircraft market during the forecast period

Based on aircraft system, the more electric aircraft market is segmented into propulsion system and airframe system. Electrification of various propulsion and airframe systems enables aircraft to reduce carbon emissions and the overall operational cost. The rising focus of major OEMs such as Airbus on the development of electric propulsion systems is expected to drive the propulsion system segment during the forecast period

Based on application, power distribution segment projected to lead more electric aircraft market during the forecast period

Based on application, the more electric aircraft is segmented into power generation, power distribution, power conversion, and energy storage. The power distribution system is highly flexible, fault-tolerant, and is controlled by a redundant microprocessor system. In this system, electrical power is supplied to the primary power distribution system, wherein the contactor control unit (CCU) and high-power contactor are located across generators, auxiliary power units (APU), batteries, and ground sources.

Based on end user, the civil segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on end user, the more electric aircraft market is segmented into civil and military. The civil segment is estimated to account for a larger share in 2020 as compared to the military segment. Carbon and nitrogen oxide emissions, high fuel consumption, and high maintenance costs are some of the challenges in the civil segment.

Europe is expected to account for the largest share in 2020

The more electric aircraft market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Africa. Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market in 2020. The aviation industry in Europe is aiming to use new advanced materials, such as gamma-titanium aluminides and single crystals, with improved mechanical properties in aircraft; these advanced engines help aircraft reduce their fuel consumption, carbon emissions, and noise. Key manufacturers of more electric aircraft in Europe include Rolls-Royce (UK), Safran Group (France), Airbus (Netherlands), and Thales Group (France).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in More Electric Aircraft Market

4.2 More Electric Aircraft Market, by Application

4.3 More Electric Aircraft Market, by Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Optimized Aircraft Performance

5.2.1.2 Reduction in Operational and Maintenance Costs

5.2.1.3 Reduced Emissions and Noise Pollution

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Heavy Investments and Longer Clearance Period

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancements in High-Density Battery Solutions

5.2.3.2 Emergence of Alternative Power Sources for Electric Power Generation

5.2.3.3 Development of Advanced Power Electronic Components

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Thermal Management in Electrical Systems

5.2.4.2 Reliability of Electrical Systems in Harsh Environments

5.2.4.3 Economic Challenges Faced by the Aviation Industry due to COVID-19

5.3 Range/Scenarios

5.4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for More Electric Aircraft Market

5.6 Market Ecosystem

5.6.1 Prominent Companies

5.6.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.6.3 End-users

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.10.1 Fuel Cell Technology

5.10.2 Electric Actuation System

5.11 Case Study Analysis

5.11.1 More Electric Architecture by Honeywell

5.12 More Electric Aircraft, by Aircraft Type



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aircraft Electrification Technology Roadmap (2016 to 2040)

6.3 Industry Trends

6.3.1 Electrical Systems in Aircraft

6.3.2 Shift from Hydraulic Landing Gear & Braking Systems to Electric

6.3.3 Electric-Powered Aircraft

6.3.4 Electrical and Electronics Technologies

6.3.4.1 Machine Technologies

6.3.4.2 Power Electronics

6.3.4.3 Energy Management

6.4 Advanced Batteries

6.4.1 Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S)

6.5 Electric Motor-Driven Smart Pumps

6.6 Impact of Megatrends

6.7 Innovations and Patent Registrations



7 More Electric Aircraft Market, by Aircraft System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Propulsion System

7.2.1 Development of Propulsion Systems by Oems is Expected to Drive this Segment

7.2.2 Fuel Management System

7.2.3 Thrust Reverser System

7.3 Airframe System

7.3.1 Increasing Demand to Ensure Safety During Flight Operations is Expected to Drive this Segment

7.3.2 Environmental Control System

7.3.3 Accessory Drive System

7.3.4 Power Management System

7.3.5 Cabin Interior System

7.3.6 Flight Control System



8 More Electric Aircraft Market, by Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Engines

8.2.1 No-Bleed Engine Architecture is Used for Engine Cowl Ice Protection and Pressurization of Hydraulic Reservoirs in Mea

8.3 Batteries

8.3.1 Lithium-Sulfur and Lithium Titanate Batteries are the Future of Aircraft Batteries

8.3.2 Nickel-Based

8.3.3 Lead-Acid-Based

8.3.4 Lithium-Based

8.4 Fuel Cells

8.4.1 Increased Efficiency of a Fuel Cell Can Reduce the Fuel Load on Aircraft

8.5 Solar Cells

8.5.1 Airplanes Equipped with Solar Cells Can Fly Without Liquid Fuel

8.6 Generators

8.6.1 Enerators Convert Mechanical Energy into Electrical Energy and are Widely Used in Light Aircraft

8.6.2 Starter Generator

8.6.3 Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)

8.6.4 Variable Speed Constant Frequency (VSCF) Generator

8.7 Actuators

8.7.1 Actuators Helps in Achieving Physical Movement Through Conversion of Electrical Energy

8.7.2 Electric

8.7.3 Hybrid Electric

8.7.3.1 Electro-Hydro-Static Actuators(Eha)

8.7.3.2 Electro-Mechanical Actuators (Ema)

8.7.3.3 Electrical-Backup Hydraulic Actuators

8.8 Electric Pumps

8.8.1 Adoption of Electric Pumps is Increasing for Next-Generation Aircraft

8.9 Power Electronics

8.9.1 Growing Focus to Reduce Aircraft Weight with Higher Electric Power Generation Capacity Expected to Stimulate the Demand for Power Electronics

8.9.2 Rectifiers

8.9.3 Inverters

8.9.4 Converters

8.10 Distribution Devices

8.10.1 Need for Distribution of Electricity with Minimal Leakage of Power Drive the Demand for Distribution Devices

8.10.2 Wires & Cables

8.10.3 Connectors & Connector Accessories

8.10.4 Busbars

8.11 Valves

8.11.1 Valves are Intended to Regulate Gas Levels in the MEA Engine

8.12 Landing Gear

8.12.1 Growing Adoption of Components in Landing Gear Driven by Electric Energy is Expected to Drive the Market



9 More Electric Aircraft Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Power Generation

9.2.1 Increasing Demand for More Electric Architecture Fueling the Growth of the Power Generation

9.3 Power Distribution

9.3.1 Ability to Detect Voltage and Provide Prompt Load Shut-Off Drive this Segment

9.4 Power Conversion

9.4.1 Increase in Operational Efficiency & Weight Reduction Drive the Demand for Power Conversion Systems

9.5 Energy Storage

9.5.1 Increasing Use of Advanced Battery and Fuel Cell Systems Boosting the Demand for Energy Storage



10 More Electric Aircraft Market, by Aircraft Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Aircraft Type Segment

10.2.1 Most Impacted Aircraft Type Segment

10.2.1.1 Fixed Wing

10.2.2 Least Impacted Aircraft Type Segment

10.2.2.1 Rotary Wing

10.3 Fixed Wing

10.3.1 Frequent Modifications in Aircraft Architecture Expected to Fuel the Demand for More Electric Architecture in Fixed Wing Aircraft

10.3.2 Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

10.3.3 Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

10.3.4 Regional Aircraft

10.3.5 Fighter Jets

10.3.6 Business Jets

10.4 Rotary Wing

10.4.1 Fans in Rotary Wing Aircraft are Powered by Distributed Electric Systems Using Conventional Gas Turbine Engines

10.4.2 Medium Helicopters

10.4.3 Heavy Helicopters



11 More Electric Aircraft Market, by End-user

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Impact of COVID-19 on End-user Segment

11.2.1 Most Impacted End-user Segment

11.2.1.1 Civil

11.2.2 Least Impacted End-user Segment

11.2.2.1 Military

11.3 Civil

11.3.1 Increasing Demand to Reduce Aircraft Weight Has Propelled the Growth of Civil More Electric Aircraft Market

11.4 Military

11.4.1 Development of New Technologies and Electric Equipment to Strengthen Military Operations Drive this Segment



12 Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Impact of COVID-19 on More Electric Aircraft Market, by Region

12.3 Global Scenarios of More Electric Aircraft Market

12.4 North America

12.5 Europe

12.6 Asia-Pacific

12.7 Middle East & Africa

12.8 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Ranking of Leading Players, 2019

13.3 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players, 2019

13.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.4.1 Star

13.4.2 Emerging Leader

13.4.3 Pervasive

13.4.4 Participant

13.4.5 More Electric Aircraft Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups)

13.4.5.1 Progressive Companies

13.4.5.2 Responsive Companies

13.4.5.3 Dynamic Companies

13.4.5.4 Starting Blocks

13.5 Competitive Scenario

13.5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.5.2 New Product Launches

13.5.3 Contracts, Partnerships & Agreements

13.5.4 Collaborations



14 Company Profiles - System Integrators and Component Manufacturers

14.1 Safran S.A.

14.2 Honeywell International Inc

14.3 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

14.4 Thales Group

14.5 GE Aviation

14.6 Bae Systems

14.7 Embraer S.A

14.8 Liebherr

14.9 Magnix

14.10 Ametek.Inc

14.11 Nabtesco Corporation

14.12 Elbit Systems

14.13 Bombardier

14.14 Moog Inc

14.15 Astronics Corporation

14.16 Rolls-Royce plc

14.17 Eaton

14.18 Parker Hannifin Corp

14.19 Amphenol Corporation

14.20 Meggit

14.21 PBS Aerospace

14.22 Avionic Instruments LLC

14.23 Eaglepicher Technologies, LLC

14.24 Pioneer Magnetics

14.25 Wright Electric



15 More Electric Aircraft Adjacent Market



16 Appendix

