More Experts Join Circular Water Economy Summit in Nashville

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More industry leaders are joining the Water Environment Federation's Circular Water Economy Summit (CWES) in Nashville, July 18-20, 2023. Black & Veatch and Stantec have signed on as sponsors and a speaker from PepsiCo has been added to the program.

"Water is the thread that binds communities and businesses together and with reliable supply, proper management and robust infrastructure, water allows each to succeed," said Donnie Ginn, Senior Vice President of Global Water Utilities, Black & Veatch. "Black & Veatch is excited to be part of WEF's inaugural event bringing key stakeholders together to collaborate and discuss the criticality of our water resources."

The Summit will also provide unique opportunities for high-level leaders in these sectors to network and share information about sustainable water solutions. "I'm looking forward to meeting with industrial water leaders from across North America at the upcoming WEF CWE Summit to discuss how circular water economy approaches are helping the environment and allowing industrial water managers to do more with less," said Rob Simm, Sr. Vice President, Water at Stantec.

Recently announced CWES speakers include

Michael Waitek, PepsiCo

Ari Veltman, WFI Group

Representatives of the U.S. federal government will also be participating in the conference. "The Department of Energy sees this event as important in terms of a constructive dialogue to ascertain how industrial water treatment and use would best fit in a decarbonizing economy," said Mark Philbrick, Technology Manager for the U.S. Department of Energy.

