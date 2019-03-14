More Federal Agencies Chose Valimail Enforce™ to Achieve DHS Email Mandate Last Year Than Any Other Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valimail, the world's only FedRAMP-authorized provider of DMARC email authentication , announced today it signed more new federal agencies to Domain-based Message Authentication Reporting & Conformance (DMARC) contracts in the past 12 months than all other vendors combined. This news comes just five months after another significant milestone: that 100 percent of the U.S. federal agencies using Valimail Enforce™ had achieved compliance with a Department of Homeland Security DMARC directive by the agency's Oct. 16, 2018 deadline.

By complying with the DHS directive, federal agencies eliminated the major source of cyber attacks: fake emails from hackers, phishers and other cyber criminals, including other nation-states. As a result, citizens, businesses, and agencies can now trust that the messages they receive are authentic.

The DHS mandate — Binding Operational Directive 18-01 (BOD 18-01) — requires executive-branch agencies to protect their domains with DMARC enforcement. DMARC allows a domain owner to have worldwide visibility into all senders using its domain, and, at enforcement, gives the ability to stop all fraudulent email that appears to be sent from that domain. When implemented properly, DMARC allows domain owners to ensure that only authorized senders can send email that appears to come "from" their domains.

"Achieving DMARC compliance is a necessary step in the constant battle against email impersonation attacks. Simply put, DMARC prevents fake emails from reaching inboxes," said Alexander García-Tobar, CEO and co-founder of Valimail. "Valimail has worked diligently to build a fully automated email authentication system, and we're proud that we're recognized as the system of choice for U.S. federal agencies. We will continue to build on Valimail Enforce and other solutions like Valimail Defend™ in our efforts to make email safe, because cyber attackers around the globe will never stop trying to commit fraud through fake emails."

In addition to its success with federal agencies, Valimail was awarded a contract from the State of Ohio to implement DMARC for 250 domains and is actively working with the Center for Internet Security to make information and resources available to other state and local governments.

Valimail Enforce, the world's only fully automated email authentication solution, is available on multiple contract vehicles, including the General Services Administration (GSA) and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP-V). It was included in the Department of Commerce's blanket purchase award for DMARC services, and is in process with Carahsoft's National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) cloud services contract. Valimail's FedRAMP service, hosted on Amazon Web Services in the United States, runs on a dedicated instance for government entities.

About Valimail

Valimail is an anti-phishing company that has been driving the global trustworthiness of digital communications since 2015, with the only comprehensive platform for stopping fake email, protecting brands, and helping ensure compliance. Valimail has won multiple cybersecurity technology awards and authenticates billions of messages a month for some of the world's biggest companies, including Uber, Fannie Mae, WeWork, and the U.S. Agency for International Development. Valimail is based in San Francisco. For more information visit www.Valimail.com .

