MORE FILLING, MORE FLAVOR: ALL-NEW POP-TARTS® SUPER STUFFED TOASTER PASTRIES ANSWERS NUMBER ONE FAN REQUEST

Available in three indulgent flavors, the extra-stuffed variety hits shelves nationwide this April

Key Points:

Pop-Tarts® is answering fan demand with its most requested innovation yet: Pop-Tarts Super Stuffed toaster pastries — packed with 50% more filling compared to Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry toaster pastries.

Pop-Tarts Super Stuffed toaster pastries are available in three flavors: Strawberry Blast, Molten Lava Cake and Cinnamon Caramel.

Starting this April, fans can get their hands on Strawberry Blast and Molten Lava Cake varieties at retailers nationwide, while Cinnamon Caramel will be available exclusively at Walmart.

CHICAGO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to be stuffed! Pop-Tarts® is once again answering fan demand with its most requested innovation... EVER!* The all-new Pop-Tarts Super Stuffed toaster pastries feature more filling, more flavor and more of everything you love.

Delivering a sweet and craveable bakery experience, Pop-Tarts Super Stuffed toaster pastries are packed with 50% more filling** and are available in three ooey-gooey and crave-worthy flavors:

Pop-Tarts® Super Stuffed toaster pastries hit shelves nationwide this April in three flavors: Strawberry Blast, Molten Lava Cake and Cinnamon Caramel

Pop-Tarts Super Stuffed Strawberry Blast: The classic, just super stuffed! Each bite is jam-packed with the sweet and tart strawberry-flavored filling fans love and finished with icing and rainbow sprinkles.

The classic, just super stuffed! Each bite is jam-packed with the sweet and tart strawberry-flavored filling fans love and finished with icing and rainbow sprinkles. Pop-Tarts Super Stuffed Molten Lava Cake: Pure chocolatey heaven in the form of a rich chocolate-flavored pastry that's been stuffed with an extra-generous dose of fudgy filling and finished with sweet icing.

Pure chocolatey heaven in the form of a rich chocolate-flavored pastry that's been stuffed with an extra-generous dose of fudgy filling and finished with sweet icing. Pop-Tarts Super Stuffed Cinnamon Caramel: This crave-worthy blend of warmth and sweetness features an indulgent, gooey cinnamon caramel-flavored filling wrapped in a cinnamon pastry crust and completed with sweet icing.

"Fans of Pop-Tarts have always loved our filling — so much so that they've spent years asking for more of it. Our all-new Pop-Tarts Super Stuffed toaster pastries deliver exactly that, while upgrading the snacking experience in a Crazy Good way," said Leslie Serro, vice president of marketing for Pop-Tarts, a part of Mars Snacking. "Whether it's a mid-afternoon reward or a late-night indulgence, it's the ultimate treat bursting with more of what fans love to bring joy and comfort to any moment."

Starting this April, fans can get their hands on both Pop-Tarts Super Stuffed Strawberry Blast and Pop-Tarts Super Stuffed Molten Lava Cake varieties on shelves nationwide, while Pop-Tarts Super Stuffed Cinnamon Caramel will be available exclusively at Walmart. Each box contains five individually wrapped toaster pastries, with price varying by retailer.

Follow @PopTartsUS on your favorite social media platforms and visit www.poptarts.com to keep up with the latest news.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

*Source: Kellanova Consumer Contacts Report, 2025

**Compared to Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry toaster pastries (48g)

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SOURCE Mars, Incorporated