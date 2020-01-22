More Fleets are Switching to Lytx and Benefitting from Customizable, All-in-One Video Telematics

"Lytx's diverse range of industry-first solutions, advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence systems, industry best practices, customizable product portfolio and unparalleled customer service have taken the company to a new level of excellence in the industry," said Mugundhan Deenadayalan, senior research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Its practice of putting the customer first, developing superior science and technology and leveraging the power of data and analytics to innovate and craft solutions is proven to improve driver behavior, safety, and operational efficiency, thereby saving lives."

Preferred by Fleets of All Sizes and Types

More than 3,300 organizations ranging from local landscape management services with five vans to nationwide transportation and logistics organizations with thousands of vehicles and drivers are currently experiencing the benefits of Lytx first hand. In 2019, nearly 25% of new customers were fleets who switched from using another video solution to Lytx as their video telematics provider. These fleets highlighted Lytx's technology and innovation; reliable hardware; configurable and flexible solutions; all-in-one telematics offerings; exceptional customer service; and superior return on investment as the key differentiators that led them to leave other providers and deploy with Lytx.

"We've seen a trend of clients switching to Lytx from other video systems sold to them as 'plug-and-play' solutions that promote thrift and minimalism," said Dave Riordan, chief client officer at Lytx. "Our clients are looking for simplicity, but not at the expense of quality and performance. They tell us that what keeps them up at night is fear of missing critical collisions or important incidents, and the desire to find them directly and quickly without waiting on others. We give them that peace of mind."

"Anyone can capture video from a vehicle," Riordan said, "But it takes billions of miles of experience across thousands of fleets to make an effective behavior-change tool for fleets of all sizes. That's why more and more fleets are turning to Lytx — we understand the challenges they face day-in and day-out and are innovating to exceed their expectations."

Industry-Leading Technology and Innovation that Cuts Through the Noise

New Mexico-based Mesilla Valley Transportation first signed with a video provider in 2016. They reported that it quickly became clear that the technology they signed up for could not provide the information necessary to support safer driving in its 1,400-vehicle fleet. Lacking advanced algorithms and on-demand access to video and data, they found that the provider simply handed over vast amounts of data without context or analysis, leaving it up to Mesilla Valley management to figure out what to do with the information. On top of that, they indicated that the technology itself was unreliable, with the DVR often failing, causing the company to miss collisions and therefore lose valuable information that could've helped the fleet exonerate drivers and strengthen the safety of its team.

The Lytx Video Platform and DriveCam® Event Recorder, in contrast, are unmatched in capturing capability, built-in computing power and clarity of view. Captured video is processed through both machine vision and artificial intelligence-powered algorithms and validated by professional reviewers, mitigating unnecessary information and delivering specific incidents and insights directly to fleet managers' dashboards. Lytx clients receive the information they need to succeed and improve — no more, no less.

"Though we had used video telematics for years, our provider was missing collisions and required a great deal of work on our end to track down the video recordings we needed," said Mike Kelley, chief information officer at Mesilla Valley Transportation. "When we began re-evaluating our provider options this year, we quickly realized that Lytx could provide all the pieces we were missing: seamless access to our fleet data, support for understanding and utilizing that data and not a single collision missed."

Scamp Transport, a bulk petroleum transportation company with four locations across British Columbia, had a similar experience when trialing video solutions for its fleet of 70+ vehicles. The company initially installed add-on "plug-and-play" camera systems, which they found proved to be more work than they were worth, as managers had to physically download content from a hard drive in each vehicle in order to access it, then sift through hours of unmarked video to find the clip they needed.

Scamp management took to the market, trialing Lytx and another video telematics solution, with the specific criteria that the technology they chose could not add hours of work for its health and safety supervisors, who already had full workloads. The competition offered video without analysis, requiring Scamp management to not only review and evaluate each video clip themselves, but create their own internal processes for managing events deemed coachable and tracking the coaching process thereafter.

Similar to what Mesilla Valley experienced in its trial, Scamp found the competition's event recorders missed important hard-braking instances. Lytx's advanced detection capabilities caught these and other nuanced risky events, providing a more robust view of risk.

"I can't afford to have my team sit behind a computer for eight hours a day sifting through video. We need technology that is sensitive enough to capture risky driving events, but with an added layer of review and reporting so we know each clip that gets delivered is worth our while," said Timo Annala, HSSE manager at Scamp Transport. "Often, what you hear in the boardroom doesn't match what you see in the field, but Lytx delivered exactly what it said it would. The program has completely streamlined our workload, allowing us to take a proven, risk-based approach for coaching each driver, while eliminating the need for time-consuming field-based safety observations."

Unmatched Customer Service

M&W Logistics, a Nashville-based transportation and logistics fleet that deployed Lytx in 2019 also saw the benefit of Lytx's reliable event recorders and advanced analytic capabilities. After working with a different telematics company for several years, the leadership team decided to revisit the market as its former provider was phasing out its technology. When the M&W team looked at the available options with fresh eyes, it saw that Lytx's offerings were unrivaled.

"We quickly saw that Lytx's hardware itself was the most advanced, but also that Lytx was willing to take it a step further," said Chris Woody, safety manager at M&W. "The team at Lytx was clear with us that safety is not just a matter of simply installing a camera and hoping for the best. The advanced algorithms, extensive review process and personalized, actionable insights that Lytx provides set it apart from others in the industry. That behind-the-scenes support is what has allowed us to make significant and, we believe, lasting changes to the safety of our fleet."

The high level of support Lytx provides its clients is one of the differentiating qualities Frost & Sullivan called out when considering Company of the Year, as well.

"Lytx's unique customer service strategy offers one of the best and differentiated service experiences to customers in the industry. Its specifically appointed client success and key account management teams are dedicated to helping customers identify potential risks and implement best practices that will result in improved efficiency for fleets," said Deenadayalan from Frost & Sullivan. "Lytx's customer service team is unparalleled in the industry."

Convergence of Solutions and Services to Fit Every Fleet's Needs

Lytx recognizes that even with the best algorithms and technology, there is no true "one-size-fits-all" solution for every fleet. As such, its portfolio of fleet solutions is versatile and modular, so each fleet can choose the set of solutions and services that will best suit its needs. To further enable technology convergence and guarantee ease of use, Lytx also enables integration with third-party systems.

These integration capabilities made signing with Lytx an easy choice for Colonial Logistics, an Amazon Dedicated Service Provider in Houston with 300 drivers. The fleet was committed to becoming a safety leader in the last mile delivery space, but needed a risk management and driver coaching program that could integrate with third-party cameras installed around its vehicles, as well as a handful of back-end systems already implemented. Adopting the Lytx Driver Safety Program, Colonial Logistics has been able to connect side and rearview cameras installed in each vehicle to the Lytx system via the Lytx Hub Adapter, so footage from each is easily accessible within its Lytx dashboard.

Colonial also worked with an application programming interface (API) expert at Lytx, who leveraged Lytx's open API to develop a custom driver identification dashboard that combined data from its Lytx Driver Safety Program and existing third-party systems to more efficiently manage drivers and assets—an increasingly challenging task, considering the company's growth trajectory.

"Safety is not only an integral part of our culture, but it's necessary in order for us to scale," said Ahmad Khan, president of Colonial Logistics. "With 165 vehicles and plans to grow to 250 by the end of the year, we need technology solutions for safety and efficiency that will be able to adapt and evolve as we do. Our mission is to become the safest fleet in Amazon, and we believe that our partnership with Lytx will help us achieve that objective. We have seen dozens of companies fail that could not stay focused on safety and make it their number one priority in this business."

Considerable Return on Investment

Many companies using telematics products from other providers experience concerns that the investments may not be delivering the expected results. Stericycle chose Lytx in early 2019 to meet its unique needs as a large, diverse enterprise providing highly specialized compliance-based solutions for regulated waste management and secure information destruction. Understanding the cost savings potential from Lytx's telematics — from decreased costs associated with claims, fuel and maintenance savings — the Stericycle team pursued a full-fleet deployment in the U.S. and Canada.

"Although we had an existing video telematics program, we did not believe we were capturing the full potential of such technology. After working with Lytx, our belief was confirmed," said Matt Krol, global director of fleet safety and corporate security at Stericycle. "Lytx's reputation in the industry is well-deserved. Our implementation of the Driver Safety Program was seamless across our entire fleet of about 4,000 vehicles. Within just a few months, we began to see cost savings from leveraging our fleet videos."

The Clear Choice

Lytx continues to innovate ahead of the market, offering a unique combination of intelligent technologies that help fleets of all sizes become safer and more efficient, productive and profitable. Its unrivaled technologies are comprised of a modular product portfolio, cloud-connected devices, machine vision- and artificial intelligence-powered risk detection, professional event review, and an ever-growing data set.

"We're in a dynamic market with a lot of excitement around the benefits video can bring to a fleet – irrespective of their size or industry," Riordan said. "While increased demand fosters innovation, it also attracts companies looking to make a quick buck. They tend to bundle available technologies for technology sake, producing thin and inferior solutions, and then leave the customer to figure it out for themselves. While that approach might sell a few devices in the short term, as we've seen – and our clients have experienced first-hand – it can do more harm than good."

Riordan continued: "Lytx offers clients more than two decades of video done right. Every fleet manager deserves a solution that is reliable and time-tested. We will continue to provide unmatched technology solutions and services, supported by our best-in-class analytics and unrivaled database of more than 100 billion miles from more than 1 million drivers in order to help our clients achieve and exceed expectations."

About Lytx

Lytx® is a leading provider of video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector fleets and field services fleets. Our unrivaled Driver Safety Program, powered by our best-in-class DriveCam® Event Recorder, is proven to help save lives and reduce risk. We harness the power of video to help clients see what happened in the past, manage their operations more efficiently in the present, and improve driver behavior to change the future. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than one million drivers worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

Contacts:

Lytx

Alison Graves

858-380-3114

alison.graves@lytx.com

SOURCE Lytx

Related Links

http://www.lytx.com

