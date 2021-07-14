More Good News for Happy Cappy Cradle Cap Shampoo

PARENTS Magazine Names Happy Cappy Winner As "Best Cradle Cap Shampoo" We were honored when Happy Cappy Medicated Shampoo & Body Wash was listed last month among PARENTS coveted "30 Best Skin Care Products for Kids." Recognition by such an esteemed publication solidified our place in the market and extended our reach to even more parents struggling to manage their children's seborrheic dermatitis. Now folks know that when they choose Happy Cappy, they are choosing the Best Cradle Cap Shampoo on today's market.

Happy Cappy is now available at Buy Buy Baby, Walmart.com, & UNFI

Parents searching for more places to buy Dr. Eddie's Medicated Shampoo & Body Wash are in luck. Our award-winning Cradle Cap Shampoo is now available at Buy Buy Baby.

Earlier this year, Dr. Eddie announced that two signature Happy Cappy products would be joining the Medicated Shampoo & Body Wash on the shelves of 4,500 Walgreens stores around the country.

With the addition of Happy Cappy products on walmart.com, loyal users can stock up on their favorite medicated and non-medicated Daily Shampoo & Body Wash as well as our soothing Eczema Cream. Shop walmart.com to purchase the two-step Pediatrician's Solution® for sensitive skin, eczema, and seborrheic dermatitis (commonly known as "cradle cap"). Use the Medicated wash to treat cradle cap and the Non-medicated for all other sensitive skin issues, including eczema. Then, lock in the benefits with our non-greasy Moisturizing Cream.

Dr. Eddie's Happy Cappy was also recently invited to join a new platform created by UNFI, the nationwide food and cosmetic distributor. Inclusion in UNFI's "Community Marketplace" offers an opportunity for emerging brands to attract the attention of wholesalers and get placed on more store shelves, in front of more customers.

New Website Launch

The long-awaited launch of the new Happy Cappy website is over! Please visit the new site to read more about Dr. Eddie's gentle and effective, vegan-friendly and cruelty-free, paraben and fragrance-free formulas. You can also learn all about the ingredients used in our products, the skin concerns they address, customer reviews, and other valuable resources.

