More Hair Naturally® Wins Award for Best New Growth Prospect in Topical Treatments for Thinning Hair

More Hair Naturally®, a rapidly-growing entrepreneurial company that markets natural topical treatments for thinning hair and for hair restoration, has been issued the Best New Growth Prospect Award by HealthXWire . Its safe, innovative treatments combine stem cells, peptides, and probiotics working synergistically to achieve truly remarkable results.

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthXWire announced today that More Hair Naturally ®, a manufacturer of premium-quality treatments for thinning hair, has been honored with its Award for Best New Growth Prospect in topical treatments for thinning hair. The company's state-of-the-art products are designed to encourage robust new hair growth without drugs, side effects, or lifetime usage. [ See full press release. ]

The California-based enterprise's flagship product, More Hair Naturally 9, includes three different kinds of stem cells to energize the growth phase of hair, improve the condition of hair follicles , and support anchoring fibers. It also provides three different peptide complexes to help the hair absorb nutrients and probiotics that act as functional foods to combat hair loss -- all of which work synergistically to inhibit the conversion of testosterone into DHT (dihydrotestosterone) on the scalp.

The global hair restoration market was valued at approximately USD 4.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% through 2028. The rising prevalence of androgenetic alopecia is the key factor driving the market. The disorder has been linked to genetic factors and lifestyle issues, such as excessive intake of tobacco and alcohol, as well as escalating stress indices.

The hair loss prevention products market size was valued at USD 23.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% to reach $31.5 billion by 2028. The rising prevalence of hair loss among youth is driving the hair loss prevention products market. Increases in disposable income and rising concerns about aesthetics are poised to contribute as well.

More Hair Naturally® also produces Hair & Scalp Synergy™, designed to work in conjunction with More Hair Naturally 9. In addition, the line includes shampoo, conditioner, and a scalp exfoliation treatment.

More Hair Naturally® products are distributed directly to consumers online and via e-commerce retailers. [ See full release. ]

About

HealthXWire is a continuously-updated digital infomedia and news magazine featuring articles about health, wellness, and longevity.

Contact:

Karl Klinger

212-372-2202

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthXwire; More Hair Naturally