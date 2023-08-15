More Hair Naturally® Wins Award for Best Stem Cell Topical Treatment

More Hair Naturally®, a rapidly growing producer of natural topical treatments for thinning hair and hair restoration, has won the award for Best Stem Cell Topical Treatment from News7Health, a digital publication. The company's safe, innovative treatments combine stem cells with peptides and probiotics, working synergistically to achieve remarkable results.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- News7Health announced today that More Hair Naturally ®, a manufacturer of premium-quality treatments for thinning hair, has been honored with its award for Best Stem Cell Topical Treatment. The company's state-of-the-art products are powered by stem cells to encourage robust new hair growth without side effects, drugs, or lifetime usage. [ Full Press Release. ]

More Hair Naturally®, a rapidly growing producer of natural topical treatments for thinning hair and hair restoration, has won the award for Best Stem Cell Topical Treatment from News7Health, a digital publication. The company's safe, innovative treatments combine stem cells with peptides and probiotics, working synergistically to achieve remarkable results. News7Health announced today that More Hair Naturally®, a manufacturer of premium-quality treatments for thinning hair, has been honored with its award for Best Stem Cell Topical Treatment. The company's state-of-the-art products are powered by stem cells to encourage robust new hair growth without side effects, drugs, or lifetime usage.

The California-based enterprise's flagship product, More Hair Naturally 9, includes three different kinds of adult stem cells (as opposed to controversial embryonic stem cells) to energize the growth phase of hair, improve the condition of hair follicles , and support anchoring fibers.

It also provides three different peptide complexes to help the hair absorb nutrients, as well as probiotics that act as functional foods to combat hair loss—all of which work synergistically to inhibit the conversion of testosterone into DHT (dihydrotestosterone) on the scalp. High levels of DHT can shrink hair follicles and shorten the hair growth cycle, resulting in hair loss.

The global hair restoration market size was estimated at USD $4.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% through 2032. The rising prevalence of androgenetic alopecia is the key factor driving the market. The disorder has been linked to genetic factors. Lifestyle issues—such as escalating stress and immoderate intake of tobacco and alcohol—are also considered to be strong triggers for the disease. Factors such as the rise in disposable income and rising emphasis on aesthetics are also poised to drive the market, creating new opportunities for More Hair Naturally ®.

The hair loss prevention products market size was valued at USD $23.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% to reach $31.5 billion by 2028. The rising prevalence of hair loss among youth is driving the hair loss prevention products market; increases in disposable income and rising concerns about aesthetics are poised to contribute as well.

More Hair Naturally® also produces Hair & Scalp Synergy™, designed to work in conjunction with More Hair Naturally 9. In addition, the line includes shampoo, conditioner, and a scalp exfoliation treatment.

More Hair Naturally® products are distributed directly to consumers online and via e-commerce retailers. [ See Full Release. ]

Media Contact:

Jeff Sinclair

212-875-1145

[email protected]

SOURCE News7Health; More Hair Naturally