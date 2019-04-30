MORE Health Announces Agreement with Nationwide Children’s Hospital

MORE Health, through its prestigious network of tertiary and quaternary academic medical centers and esteemed physician specialists, delivers a sophisticated version of medical second opinion for its patients, called a collaborative diagnosis or Co-Diagnosis®. The Co-Diagnosis® service is delivered by a full-featured, intuitive and HIPAA-compliant online platform. Together, with the patient's treating physician in their home country, physicians across the globe can team up to efficiently and effectively determine a diagnosis and an appropriate treatment plan for the patient. This provides the MORE Health patient with a remote second opinion, saving them time and, sometimes, putting their worries at ease.

"Nationwide Children Hospital is a top ranked US hospital and champion for the well-being of children everywhere. This agreement helps us deliver on our promise to provide access to the best physicians in the world to our patients," said Hope Lewis, co-founder and CEO, MORE Health.

Since 2013, MORE Health has helped thousands of patients around the world access care in the United States. Through its agreement with Nationwide Children's, MORE Health's pediatric patients have access to even more of the world's most preeminent doctors and specialists.

About Nationwide Children's Hospital

Named to the Top 10 Honor Roll on U.S. News & World Report 's 2018-19 list of "Best Children's Hospitals," Nationwide Children's Hospital is one of America's largest not-for-profit freestanding pediatric health care systems providing wellness, preventive, diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative care for infants, children and adolescents, as well as adult patients with congenital disease. Nationwide Children's has a staff of more than 13,000 providing state-of-the-art pediatric care during more than 1.4 million patient visits annually. As home to the Department of Pediatrics of The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Nationwide Children's physicians train the next generation of pediatricians and pediatric specialists. The Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital is one of the Top 10 National Institutes of Health-funded freestanding pediatric research facilities. More information is available at NationwideChildrens.org.

About MORE Health

MORE Health, a global digital healthcare company, provides patients with access to the best physicians in the world when needed the most: when faced with a critical, potentially life-changing illness. Our collaborative approach to diagnosis puts the patient at the center of the process – empowering them to make informed decisions regarding their own healthcare. Offering all of the benefits of a second opinion, we ensure that the attending doctor and our expert physician specialist are aligned by jointly developing a diagnosis and treatment plan on our proprietary, cloud-based and HIPAA-compliant Physician Collaboration Platform, thus minimizing errors while also resolving potential conflicts regarding the diagnosis and treatment plan development. More at https://morehealth.com.

