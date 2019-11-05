MORE Health Announces Collaboration with Japan's Integrity Healthcare

MORE Health, through its prestigious network of tertiary and quaternary Academic Medical Centers and esteemed physician specialists, delivers a sophisticated version of medical second opinion for its patients, called a collaborative diagnosis (or Co-Diagnosis®). The Co-Diagnosis® service is delivered by a full-featured, intuitive and HIPAA-compliant online platform. Together, with the patient's treating physicians in their home country, our physician specialists team up to efficiently and effectively deliver a diagnosis and treatment plan, providing the patient with a remote second opinion, saving them time and sometimes, putting their worries at ease.

Integrity Healthcare has a wide network of medical institutions and world-renowned specialists providing excellent resources for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and various cancers including gastrointestinal cancer. Their vision is to create an advanced healthy nation and a new medical system for Japan. The advanced healthy nation that IH wishes for is a society in which people highly value their own healthy minds and bodies, a society in which infrastructure supports people so that even if they have an illness or are coming on in years, they can live with peace of mind. Integrity Healthcare aims to create a new medical system based on the desire to achieve health and peace of mind for all people.

"We believe the collaboration between MORE Health and Integrity Healthcare will greatly benefit patients in China," said Dr. Shinsuke Muto, President of Integrity Healthcare. "By leveraging our expansive medical platforms, we are going to contribute to the synergetic growth of [tele]medicine in both Japan and China for the benefit of our patients."

On Oct 11th, 2019, a joint venture named International Healthcare was formed by MORE Health and Integrity Healthcare. This new service company will draw on both parties' strengths to bring the world's top diagnosis and telemedicine services to international patients.

"Through collaboration with Integrity Healthcare, we will be able to give our patients access to the best medical resources in Japan, which brings them new choices and new hope," said Dr. Marc Shuman, MORE Health's Chief Medical Officer and Professor, Department of Medicine and Urology, UCSF.

Since 2013, MORE Health has helped thousands of patients around the world access care in the US. Through this partnership, their patients in China are able to access even more of the world's most preeminent doctors and specialists.

About Integrity Healthcare

Founded in 2009, Integrity Healthcare Co, Ltd. is engaged in the development of regionally-comprehensive care systems and the development of medical and long-term care coordination systems. In December 2015, funding was received from the Regional Economy Vitalization Corporation of Japan (REVIC), a government investment company, and we have since engaged in the development and dissemination of "YaDoc", a type of next-generation medical infrastructure in Japan's medical industry. More at https://www.integrity-healthcare.co.jp

About MORE Health

MORE Health, a global digital healthcare company, provides patients with access to the best physicians in the world when needed the most: when faced with a critical, potentially life-changing illness. Our collaborative approach to diagnosis puts the patient at the center of the process – empowering them to make informed decisions regarding their own healthcare. Offering all of the benefits of a second opinion, we ensure that the attending doctor and our expert physician specialist are aligned by jointly developing a diagnosis and treatment plan on our proprietary, cloud-based and HIPAA-compliant Physician Collaboration Platform, thus minimizing errors while also resolving potential conflicts regarding the diagnosis and treatment plan development. More at https://morehealth.com

