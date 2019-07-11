MORE Health Announces Collaboration with The University of Chicago Medicine to offer Patients Remote Second Opinions

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Chicago Medicine and MORE Health, a global healthcare company, announced a unique collaboration that provides patients from across the world with access to the nationally and internationally recognized physicians of The University of Chicago Medicine through MORE Health's Physician Collaboration Platform™.

MORE Health, through its prestigious network of tertiary and quaternary Academic Medical Centers and esteemed physician specialists, delivers a sophisticated version of medical second opinion for its patients, called a collaborative diagnosis (or Co-Diagnosis®). The Co-Diagnosis® service is delivered by a full-featured, intuitive and HIPAA-compliant online platform. Together, with the patient's treating physicians in their home country, our physician specialists team up to efficiently and effectively deliver a diagnosis and treatment plan for the patient. This provides the MORE Health patient with a remote second opinion, saving them time and, sometimes, putting their worries at ease.

"We are pleased to have found a company like MORE Health to enable UChicago Medicine to provide world-class care to a population of patients we may have otherwise been unable to reach," said Nida Shekhani, Executive Director of Business Development and International Programs at UChicago Medicine. "The online platform MORE Health has developed is extremely impressive and aligns perfectly with our strategic focus of using technology to improve access and convenience for patients."

The University of Chicago Medicine is advancing the forefront of health every day by bringing research to reality and advanced care closer to its patients. For more than 100 years, UChicago Medicine has been recognized for its groundbreaking research, cutting-edge treatments and innovative care. Three University of Chicago Medicine specialties — cancer (No. 33), gastroenterology and GI surgery (47) and urology (45) — were recognized as being among the best in the country in the 2018-19 U.S. News and World Report rankings. Four other specialties were ranked as high performing — nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery and orthopedics. UChicago Medicine physicians and researchers have helped shape modern medicine and are responsible for pioneering organ transplantation, discovering that cancer is a genetic disease, introducing chemotherapy as a cancer treatment and developing life-changing digestive diseases treatments, among many other breakthroughs.

"We are excited to partner with The University of Chicago Medicine using our innovative platform," said Ted Bukowski, MORE Health SVP and CRO. "Advancing the forefront of medicine allows for the best in class care, and MORE Health is proud to provide such care to its patients."

Since 2013, MORE Health has helped thousands of patients around the world access care in the US. Through this collaboration, their patients are able to access even more of the world's most preeminent doctors and specialists.

About The University of Chicago Medicine

The University of Chicago Medicine, with a history dating to 1927, is a not-for-profit academic medical health system based on the campus of the University of Chicago in Hyde Park, and with hospitals, outpatient clinics and physician practices throughout Chicago and its suburbs. UChicago Medicine unites five organizations to fulfill its tripartite mission of medical education, research and patient care: Pritzker School of Medicine, Biological Sciences Division, Medical Center, Community Health and Hospital Division, and UChicago Medicine Physicians. We have about 1,200 doctors and 3,000 nurses providing care across the full array of medical and surgical specialties. Most of our physicians also serve as faculty members of the Pritzker School of Medicine, teaching the next generation of doctors. Learn more at https://www.uchicagomedicine.org

About MORE Health

MORE Health, a global digital healthcare company, provides patients with access to the best physicians in the world when needed the most: when faced with a critical, potentially life-changing illness. Our collaborative approach to diagnosis puts the patient at the center of the process – empowering them to make informed decisions regarding their own healthcare. Offering all of the benefits of a second opinion, we ensure that the attending doctor and our expert physician specialist are aligned by jointly developing a diagnosis and treatment plan on our proprietary, cloud-based and HIPAA-compliant Physician Collaboration Platform, thus minimizing errors while also resolving potential conflicts regarding the diagnosis and treatment plan development. Learn more at https://morehealth.com.

