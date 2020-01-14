MORE Health Announces New AI Product Launch on its Physician Collaboration Platform™

MORE Health, a global healthcare company, was invited to present their new AI product at this year's AAMA Conference. During MORE Health's presentation, Chief Medical Consultant Dr. Robert Warren announced the launch of a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature on MORE Health's Physician Collaboration Platform™. This new AI product, AIMA (AI Medical Assistant), brings benefits to both the physician and patient sides of the platform. The new AI component of MORE Health's technology platform ranks tens of thousands of cases in MORE Health's databases by similarity and presents treating physicians with treatment plans for cases most similar to the one they are presently treating. For patients, in addition to receiving their MORE Health second opinion report, they will receive recommendations for the most appropriate expert in the field, as well as an overview of similar cases with their treatment plans and outcomes. This groundbreaking AI technology will allow physicians all over the world to instantly access the latest treatment approaches from the world's leading centers of excellence for patients similar to the ones they are treating. MORE Health expects that this breakthrough will improve diagnosis and treatment outcomes, particularly in underserved populations globally.

"AI is reshaping the whole world, not only in technology but also in healthcare. By utilizing the tremendously high-quality medical data we have accumulated, our AI tools will provide guidance to physicians and their patients worldwide," said Dr. Robert Warren, MORE Health's Co-Founder and Professor of Surgery, Director of Surgical Oncology Laboratory and past Chief of Surgical Oncology at the UCSF Medical Center.

About MORE Health

MORE Health, a global digital healthcare company, provides patients with access to the best physicians in the world when needed the most: when faced with a critical, potentially life-changing illness. Our collaborative approach to diagnosis puts the patient at the center of the process – empowering them to make informed decisions regarding their own healthcare. Offering all of the benefits of a second opinion, we ensure that the attending doctor and our expert physician specialist are aligned by jointly developing a diagnosis and treatment plan on our proprietary, cloud-based and HIPAA-compliant Physician Collaboration Platform, thus minimizing errors while also resolving potential conflicts regarding the diagnosis and treatment plan development. Since 2013, MORE Health has helped thousands of patients around the world access care in the US. More at https://morehealth.com.

About AAMA

Founded in 1979, Asia America MultiTechnology Association (AAMA) is the Silicon Valley's largest and most established non-profit organization dedicated to prospering the business growth throughout the Asian American high-tech community. With a network of over 10,000 leading executives and investors worldwide, AAMA's mission is to create a global technology association that foster a broad collaboration platform to integrate the global healthcare resources between Silicon Valley and Asia. Through its diverse spectrum of programs, AAMA provides a forum that highlights the innovations, partnerships and people can exchange and share leading edge solutions across Silicon Valley and Asia.

SOURCE MORE Health

Related Links

https://www.morehealth.com

