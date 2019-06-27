MORE Health Announces Strategic Collaboration with Los Angeles County-based Cancer Center

MORE Health, through its prestigious network of tertiary and quaternary Academic Medical Centers and esteemed physician specialists, delivers a sophisticated version of medical second opinion for its patients called a collaborative diagnosis or Co-Diagnosis®. The Co-Diagnosis® service is delivered by a full-featured, intuitive and HIPAA-compliant online platform, empowering physicians in the U.S. and abroad to efficiently deliver a diagnosis and treatment plan to patients in their home countries.

With a new patient referral agreement in place, MORE Health's international patients now have access to advanced cancer treatment at City of Hope, which is in a region with one of the largest Chinese communities in the U.S. City of Hope provides a unique, culturally sensitive and supportive experience for patients and their families throughout their medical journey.

City of Hope is a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Its translational research and personalized treatment protocols advance care throughout the world. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a leader in BMT and immunotherapy such as CAR T cell therapy. City of Hope's BMT program is the only program in the nation that has had one-year survival above the expected rate for 14 consecutive years, according to an analysis by the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research. This means that the institution achieved outcomes that exceeded clinical expectations; this is especially significant because the center traditionally manages the most difficult cases. It also consistently exceeds the national average in patient survivorship. Learn more at www.cityofhope.org

"City of Hope is one of the best cancer hospitals in the United States, a leader in bringing new therapies to patients, and is our preferred partner for hematologic malignancies," said Hope Lewis, MORE Health's Co-Founder and CEO.

Since 2013, MORE Health has helped thousands of patients around the world access care in the U.S. Through this collaboration, their patients are able to access many of the world's preeminent specialists.

MORE Health, a global digital healthcare company, provides patients with access to the best physicians in the world when needed the most: when faced with a critical, potentially life-changing illness. Our collaborative approach to diagnosis puts the patient at the center of the process – empowering them to make informed decisions regarding their own healthcare. Offering all of the benefits of a second opinion, we ensure that the attending doctor and our expert physician specialist are aligned by jointly developing a diagnosis and treatment plan on our proprietary, cloud-based and HIPAA-compliant Physician Collaboration Platform, thus minimizing errors while also resolving potential conflicts regarding the diagnosis and treatment plan development. Learn more at https://morehealth.com.

