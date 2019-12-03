MORE Health Welcomes Regional Vice Presidents David Thomson and Christopher Johnston to the team

David Thomson is a graduate of the University of Kansas and comes to MORE Health with over 20 years of sales and sales leadership experience. With the majority of his career spent in the Employee Benefit arena as both a carrier rep and broker, he brings a unique perspective on what the brokerage community looks for and what their client's expectations are. In his free time David enjoys spending time with his two kids, working out and chasing around his springer spaniel pup.

Christopher Johnston is an Executive leader with over 22 years of sales/management success in the software and healthcare markets. Experience in Business Development, Channel Management, Operations, Product Development, Strategic Planning, Compliance, Self-Funding, Group & Individual Insurance Products. His expertise includes creating and executing corporate sales strategies, business development, union negotiations and product development. Chris is a graduate of Marquette University and holds a BS degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing.

In making the announcement, Scott Boore and Kelly Keegan, SVPs of Sales said: "We are truly excited to have David and Christopher join our team. They are experienced professionals, and with their knowledge and relationships, we are counting on them to be key components to our sales growth in the Texas and Michigan markets."

About MORE Health

MORE Health, a global digital healthcare company, provides patients with access to the best physicians in the world when needed the most: when faced with a critical, potentially life-changing illness. Our collaborative approach to diagnosis puts the patient at the center of the process – empowering them to make informed decisions regarding their own healthcare. Offering all of the benefits of a second opinion, we ensure that the attending doctor and our expert physician specialist are aligned by jointly developing a diagnosis and treatment plan on our proprietary, cloud-based and HIPAA-compliant Physician Collaboration Platform, thus minimizing errors while also resolving potential conflicts regarding the diagnosis and treatment plan development. Learn more at www.morehealth.com.

