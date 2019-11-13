MORE Health Welcomes Senior Vice President of Sales Kelly Keegan and Vice President of Business Development John Giszczak to the team

Kelly Keegan has over 20 years of success in leading business strategy and sales development for healthcare organizations. He possesses a wealth of experience in building relationships within complex market segments including health plans, health systems, pharma, pharmacy and government entities. His emphasis has been in the development of strategic sales plans, building top performing teams, business development, marketing and client management. He has successfully achieved substantial revenue growth within multiple healthcare technology and service disciplines with several successful corporate exits. Prior to joining MORE Health, Kelly served as Executive Vice President for KloudScript and as Chief Growth Officer for PrescribeWellness. He also led Xerox Health's Care Integration Business as the SVP, Business Development and served executive roles in Business Development, Sales, and Client Management for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Pharos Innovations and Healthways. Kelly earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Illinois State University.

John Giszczak has nearly 15 years of experience in public health, non-profit management and healthcare. He previously led national-level programs at Save the Children's China program. Following that John started a rehabilitation medical device company and helped start and lead a chain of pediatric rehab clinics in China. After the clinic chain's acquisition by a private equity firm, John worked in equity investment and M&A as well as post-investment management. Much of John's experience has related to initiatives between Chinese companies and US academic medical centers. Mostly recently John was the Deputy General Manager at the International Hospitals Group in China. John is also fluent in Mandarin Chinese. John holds a B.A. from Michigan State University and an M.A. from the University of Michigan.

In making the announcement, Ted Bukowski, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer said: "We are truly excited to have Kelly and John join our team. They are experienced professionals that we are counting on to drive organizational sales growth within the US market."

MORE Health, a global digital healthcare company, provides patients with access to the best physicians in the world when needed the most: when faced with a critical, potentially life-changing illness. Our collaborative approach to diagnosis puts the patient at the center of the process – empowering them to make informed decisions regarding their own healthcare. Offering all of the benefits of a second opinion, we ensure that the attending doctor and our expert physician specialist are aligned by jointly developing a diagnosis and treatment plan on our proprietary, cloud-based and HIPAA-compliant Physician Collaboration Platform, thus minimizing errors while also resolving potential conflicts regarding the diagnosis and treatment plan development. Learn more at www.morehealth.com.

