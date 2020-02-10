More Industry-Leading Companies Across the Globe Choose SAP® Ariba® and SAP Fieldglass® Solutions for Intelligent Spend Management

WALLDORF, Germany, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the latest slate of companies across the globe who in the fourth quarter of 2019 chose SAP® Ariba® and SAP Fieldglass® solutions for intelligent spend management to help maximize efficiency in procurement operations and flexible workforce management by controlling costs, managing risks and discovering new opportunities to innovate and grow.

"In every corner of the world and across multiple industries, digital transformation is driving growth at a pace faster than anything we've seen before," said Pat McCarthy, SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass senior vice president and general manager. "Business leaders recognize that central to any successful growth strategy is managing business spend, not just efficiently, but holistically. Chief procurement and financial officers have reached their limit with a siloed approach to managing business spend."

These companies include:

Allegiant Travel Co., a U.S.-based low-cost airline, chose SAP S/4HANA®, SAP Cloud Platform, and SAP Ariba solutions to become an intelligent enterprise by helping drive an internal finance transformation and support continuous business innovation.

a U.S.-based low-cost airline, chose SAP S/4HANA®, SAP Cloud Platform, and SAP Ariba solutions to become an intelligent enterprise by helping drive an internal finance transformation and support continuous business innovation. BRK Ambiental , the largest private sanitation company in Brazil located in more than 100 cities, has embarked on a digital transformation that includes SAP S/4HANA and cloud-based SAP Concur®, SAP SuccessFactors® and SAP Ariba solutions. The water and sewage company plans to be entirely digital and consolidate multiple public concession operations into one integrated structure.

, the largest private sanitation company in located in more than 100 cities, has embarked on a digital transformation that includes SAP S/4HANA and cloud-based SAP Concur®, SAP SuccessFactors® and SAP Ariba solutions. The water and sewage company plans to be entirely digital and consolidate multiple public concession operations into one integrated structure. Coca-Cola HBC is a leading bottler of The Coca-Cola Company. It has a broad geographic footprint with operations in 28 countries, serving a population of more than 600 million people. To support its corporate goal for procurement digital transformation, Coca-Cola HBC has chosen SAP Ariba solutions, due to their end-to-end nature and the integration capabilities with its existing SAP investment. SAP Ariba solutions will enable Coca-Cola HBC to deliver a modern procurement platform and achieve efficiency, transparency and visibility for the organization.

is a leading bottler of The Coca-Cola Company. It has a broad geographic footprint with operations in 28 countries, serving a population of more than 600 million people. To support its corporate goal for procurement digital transformation, Coca-Cola HBC has chosen SAP Ariba solutions, due to their end-to-end nature and the integration capabilities with its existing SAP investment. SAP Ariba solutions will enable Coca-Cola HBC to deliver a modern procurement platform and achieve efficiency, transparency and visibility for the organization. Cotemar, a Mexican oilfield services provider, continues its transformation to an intelligent enterprise with the adoption of SAP HANA®, SAP Cloud Platform and SAP Fieldglass solutions. By consolidating data onto a single platform, Cotemar will have full visibility of its operations in real time, allowing it to make better decisions. The company will also transition to SAP Fieldglass solutions to more efficiently manage its external workforce.

a Mexican oilfield services provider, continues its transformation to an intelligent enterprise with the adoption of SAP HANA®, SAP Cloud Platform and SAP Fieldglass solutions. By consolidating data onto a single platform, Cotemar will have full visibility of its operations in real time, allowing it to make better decisions. The company will also transition to SAP Fieldglass solutions to more efficiently manage its external workforce. CTG Brasil, a subsidiary of China Three Gorges Corp. and the second largest private power company in Brazil , turned to SAP to support its acquisition-centric growth plan. It plans to adopt SAP S/4HANA and SAP Ariba solutions to unify all new companies on one robust platform, providing access to real-time information and enabling it to consolidate procurement operations and improve management for better decisions.

a subsidiary of China Three Gorges Corp. and the second largest private power company in , turned to SAP to support its acquisition-centric growth plan. It plans to adopt SAP S/4HANA and SAP Ariba solutions to unify all new companies on one robust platform, providing access to real-time information and enabling it to consolidate procurement operations and improve management for better decisions. FEMSA, the world's largest Coca-Cola bottler based in Mexico and spanning 10 Latin American countries, implemented SAP Ariba solutions in 2019 to help consolidate its procurement processes to enable employees to make better buying decisions.

the world's largest Coca-Cola bottler based in and spanning 10 Latin American countries, implemented SAP Ariba solutions in 2019 to help consolidate its procurement processes to enable employees to make better buying decisions. Ford Motor Co. in the United States purchased SAP S/4HANA, SAP Ariba Supply Chain Collaboration for Buyers and SAP Digital Supply Chain solutions to replace several legacy systems, which will enable the company to turn insight into action in real time, streamline global finance and purchasing processes, and simplify its overall IT landscape.

in purchased SAP S/4HANA, SAP Ariba Supply Chain Collaboration for Buyers and SAP Digital Supply Chain solutions to replace several legacy systems, which will enable the company to turn insight into action in real time, streamline global finance and purchasing processes, and simplify its overall IT landscape. MINTH Group, a leading supplier of automotive components in China , selected SAP S/4HANA, SAP Supply Chain Management, SAP HANA, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Ariba solutions to build a global integrated IT architecture to help strengthen its group management capability, while enhancing its level of smart manufacturing and competitiveness.

a leading supplier of automotive components in , selected SAP S/4HANA, SAP Supply Chain Management, SAP HANA, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Ariba solutions to build a global integrated IT architecture to help strengthen its group management capability, while enhancing its level of smart manufacturing and competitiveness. The New York Yankees Partnership has entered into a multiyear contract to use SAP Ariba solutions to manage its contracts. SAP Ariba solutions streamline an organization's contract process, making it more efficient and visible to all stakeholders.

Partnership has entered into a multiyear contract to use SAP Ariba solutions to manage its contracts. SAP Ariba solutions streamline an organization's contract process, making it more efficient and visible to all stakeholders. RCD Hotels, which oversees marketing, sales and operations for luxury resorts such as Hard Rock Hotels, UNICO 20°87° and Nobu Hotels in Mexico and the Caribbean , chose SAP Ariba solutions to help optimize procurement processes for greater visibility and better control of suppliers and purchases.

which oversees marketing, sales and operations for luxury resorts such as Hard Rock Hotels, UNICO 20°87° and Nobu Hotels in and the , chose SAP Ariba solutions to help optimize procurement processes for greater visibility and better control of suppliers and purchases. Via Varejo, a retailer with more than 1,000 stores across Brazil , has been undergoing a complete digital transformation of its e-commerce operations. The company is adopting SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Ariba and SAP SuccessFactors solutions to enable faster reactions to sales under a unified, efficient and scalable platform.

a retailer with more than 1,000 stores across , has been undergoing a complete digital transformation of its e-commerce operations. The company is adopting SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Ariba and SAP SuccessFactors solutions to enable faster reactions to sales under a unified, efficient and scalable platform. ZHK, an industrial supply distributor in China , selected the SAP Ariba Strategic Sourcing Suite, which will integrate with its existing SAP S/4HANA system to further drive its digital transformation. ZHK aims to optimize procurement and improve operation visibility and compliance, while also reducing costs and increasing efficiency to remain competitive.

