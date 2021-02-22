More Matcha on the Menu: Dunkin' Debuts Blueberry Matcha Latte and New Matcha Topped Donut

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In February 2020, Dunkin' introduced authentic Matcha Lattes as the perfect coffee alternative to help guests refresh and reset any time of day. One year later, Dunkin' is featuring more Matcha on the menu with two exciting ways to enjoy this beautifully bright and energizing fan favorite, with the Blueberry Matcha Latte and the new Matcha Topped Donut. Both are available at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide beginning February 24.

The Blueberry Matcha Latte offers a fresh taste experience by combining Dunkin's sweetened Matcha green tea powder blend with blueberry flavor and guests' choice of milk, including non-dairy alternatives like oatmilk and almondmilk. Available hot, iced, or frozen, the pairing of blueberry flavor and Matcha creates a delightfully delicious and reinvigorating handcrafted beverage. Beginning February 24 through March 23, DD Perks® members can earn points toward a free beverage reward twice as fast with the extra perk of 2X points (10 points per dollar rather than five) on any Matcha Latte purchase.

The new Matcha Topped Donut features Dunkin's signature Glazed Donut topped with Matcha powder for an enticing green tea flavor balanced with craveable sweetness. The distinct flavor and eye-catching, vibrant green color are perfect for adventurous guests seeking a unique twist on a classic treat.

Dunkin's Matcha Lattes and Matcha Topped Donuts feature a high-quality Matcha green tea powder blend, produced in the Nishio region of Aichi prefecture, Japan, where the finest Matcha has been grown for more than 800 years. As compared to traditional green tea, where the tea leaves are steeped or brewed, Matcha is made by stone grinding young green tea leaf buds into a fine powder.

According to Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin', "Expanding our line of specialty drinks with Matcha Lattes last year created a whole new way to stay energized and refreshed at Dunkin'. This year, we're featuring one of our most popular drink combinations alongside our new Matcha Topped Donut to give guests even more options for enjoying this bright and delicious flavor in a uniquely Dunkin' way."

Also, beginning February 24, Dunkin' coffee and tea drinkers will have a sweet new choice to customize their favorite beverages with Stevia In The Raw® packets. The stevia-based zero-calorie sweetener will join four other sweetener options at participating Dunkin' locations nationwide.

