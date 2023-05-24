More New Brands Unveiled at SHOWFIELDS in Brooklyn

SHOWFIELDS

24 May, 2023, 15:00 ET

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOUSE OF SHOWFIELDS, the experiential concept store, is pleased to announce the arrival of over twenty brands to Williamsburg. These exciting brands join SHOWFIELDS' carefully curated selection of innovative and unique products, spanning home goods, wellness, fashion and beyond.

Leading the way with a new immersive 250 sq ft space is Lightbox Jewelry, the innovative lab-grown diamond company known for their accessible fashion jewelry. Within the artful space, guests will be able to engage with the brand and select from a wide range of pieces which include core classics as well as new and popular styles.

Also joining the curation is Female-founded brand FullWell. FullWell is redefining everything you know about reproductive health with its Registered Dietitian-formulated fertility wellness products. Guests can shop their SHOWFIELDS campaign to learn about their popular, research-backed supplements and mission to educate on everything Sex Ed skipped over (like how fertility factors into your whole health, regardless of gender, sex, age, diagnosis… or even desire to procreate!).

Throughout the store there are new additions including Branch Basics, Floof, Nalgene, Ollie and Mochidoki. Just in time for Spring entertaining, the Dining Room area will feature Crow Canyon Home, Heralcea and Sweetapolita. Gourmand shoppers will be able to sample food and treats from Lifeway Kefir, Dream Pops, Gardyn, Oobli as well as Death Wish Coffee.

Wellness shoppers can expect to discover brands Little Bird, High Priestess and Natural Patch. THC-infused beverages from Cantrip are also a part of the latest curation.

Style and Beauty shoppers will be treated to Bric's Milano, Seamless Lingerie, Pangea, Alpine Provisions and skincare from Kosterina. Love Weld, already available in SHOWFIELDS Miami and NOHO, will have a space in Brooklyn where shoppers can treat themselves to permanent jewelry by appointment or walk-in.

SHOWFIELDS signature programming continues in the space - for information on upcoming events, see showfields.com or follow along on Instagram.

About SHOWFIELDS
Launched in 2019, SHOWFIELDS is a lifestyle discovery store featuring rotating, themed curations of mission driven products, art, and events that can be found "IRL" for the first time. With stores in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Miami, Washington DC and Los Angeles, SHOWFIELDS has created a unique opportunity for brands to run measurable retail campaigns in the world's most desirable retail locations.

Press inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE SHOWFIELDS

