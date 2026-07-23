Ontario International Airport passenger volumes reach highest half-year total since return to local ownership

ONTARIO, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed more than 3.4 million air travelers during the first six months of 2026, almost 2% more than last year and the highest half-year total in the airport's decade of local control.

The popular Southern California gateway also processed more than 428,000 tons of air cargo, up 7.6% from 2025.

Ontario International Airport continues to outperform prior-year passenger volumes.

"The faith and trust of our airline and shipping partners, as well as our domestic and international passengers, is testament to the exceptional customer service and operational excellence ONT delivers every day in the highly competitive Southern California market," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners.

The mid-year total included more than 346,000 international fliers, up nearly 46% from 2025.

Passenger Totals Jun 2026 Jun 2025 Change YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change Domestic 605,424 612,283 -1.1 % 3,066,360 3,112,829 -1.5 % International 53,871 47,504 13.4 % 346,219 237,669 45.7 % Total 659,295 659,787 -0.1 % 3,412,579 3,350,498 1.9 %

Air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in June were:

Southwest Airlines (36.5%) American Airlines (14.4%) Alaska Airlines (10.7%) Frontier Airlines (10.4%) Delta Air Lines (9.3)

On the air cargo front, the nearly 8% year-to-date increase included more than 70,000 tons in June alone as ONT built on its role as a global supply chain hub and regional economic engine.

Air cargo (tonnage) Jun 2026 Jun 2025 Change YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change Freight 61,777 55,569 11.2 % 368,923 331,703 11.2 % Mail 9,441 9,855 -4.2 % 59,294 66,120 -10.3 % Total 71,219 65,423 8.0 % 428,217 397,823 7.6 %

Ontario International consistently ranks among the top cargo airports in North America, reflecting its strategic location, world-class facilities and access to one of the most sophisticated ground transportation networks in the world.

About Ontario International Airport

Ranked as the second most popular mid-sized airport by J.D. Power, Ontario International Airport (ONT) serves more than 7 million passengers per year and offers nonstop service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. ONT is owned and operated by the Ontario International Airport Authority, a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the San Bernardino County. More information is available at flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X and Instagram

Media Contact: Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport