Ontario International Airport passenger volumes reach highest half-year total since return to local ownership

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Ontario International Airport

Jul 23, 2026, 18:00 ET

ONTARIO, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed more than 3.4 million air travelers during the first six months of 2026, almost 2% more than last year and the highest half-year total in the airport's decade of local control.

The popular Southern California gateway also processed more than 428,000 tons of air cargo, up 7.6% from 2025.

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Ontario International Airport continues to outperform prior-year passenger volumes.
Ontario International Airport continues to outperform prior-year passenger volumes.

"The faith and trust of our airline and shipping partners, as well as our domestic and international passengers, is testament to the exceptional customer service and operational excellence ONT delivers every day in the highly competitive Southern California market," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners.

The mid-year total included more than 346,000 international fliers, up nearly 46% from 2025.

Passenger

Totals

Jun

2026

Jun

2025

Change

YTD

2026

YTD

2025

Change

Domestic

605,424

612,283

-1.1 %

3,066,360

3,112,829

-1.5 %

International

53,871

47,504

13.4 %

346,219

237,669

45.7 %

Total

659,295

659,787

-0.1 %

3,412,579

3,350,498

1.9 %

Air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in June were:

  1. Southwest Airlines (36.5%)
  2. American Airlines (14.4%)
  3. Alaska Airlines (10.7%)
  4. Frontier Airlines (10.4%)
  5. Delta Air Lines (9.3)

On the air cargo front, the nearly 8% year-to-date increase included more than 70,000 tons in June alone as ONT built on its role as a global supply chain hub and regional economic engine.

Air cargo

(tonnage)

Jun

2026

Jun

2025

Change

YTD

2026

YTD

2025

Change

Freight

61,777

55,569

11.2 %

368,923

331,703

11.2 %

Mail

9,441

9,855

-4.2 %

59,294

66,120

-10.3 %

Total

71,219

65,423

8.0 %

428,217

397,823

7.6 %

Ontario International consistently ranks among the top cargo airports in North America, reflecting its strategic location, world-class facilities and access to one of the most sophisticated ground transportation networks in the world.

About Ontario International Airport
Ranked as the second most popular mid-sized airport by J.D. Power, Ontario International Airport (ONT) serves more than 7 million passengers per year and offers nonstop service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. ONT is owned and operated by the Ontario International Airport Authority, a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the San Bernardino County. More information is available at flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on FacebookX and Instagram

Media Contact: Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

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