More Outpatient Addiction Treatment Available in Massachusetts as BrightView Opens 12 New Centers Across the State

New centers offer on-demand care accessible to hundreds & welcome walk-ins and all insurance

LYNN, Mass., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightView Health, a comprehensive outpatient addiction treatment provider has opened 12 new centers across Massachusetts, offering more resident access to proven treatment. BrightView has 80+ locations throughout North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Delaware, Arizona and Maryland.

Effective addiction treatment is increasingly important in the state of Massachusetts. Overdose deaths between 2010 – 2021 reached over 18,000 deaths.

"We are here to help and give Massachusetts residents the tools to recover in their local communities." The patient greets BrightView Addiction Treatment Centers' front desk staff.

BrightView's new centers are located in:



Arlington Haverhill Lynn



Attleboro Hyannis Plymouth



Brighton Lawrence Somerville



Brockton Lowell Stoughton



Services are easy to access and available to hundreds of residents. The centers accept walk-ins until 3 pm on weekdays, offers same day appointments, and accepts all insurance. BrightView also helps people who are uninsured enroll in coverage. Equally important, the company's services include telehealth and virtual treatment options.

BrightView's programs include medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual counseling, group therapy, peer support, and social services to address the full range of challenges associated with substance use disorder. Every program is personalized to meet the goals and needs of each patient, ensuring the best chance of long-term success.

Patients can transform many areas of their lives by engaging with the center's case management services to find safe housing, reliable transportation, access to food, and even prepare for jobs. In fact, unemployment rates among BrightView patients decrease by 50% on average in the first 90 days of treatment. BrightView patients decrease time spent in jail by nearly 70% on average during their first 90 days in the outpatient program.

"BrightView's expansion in Massachusetts creates greater access to high quality, comprehensive, addiction services and demonstrates our commitment to providing effective treatment throughout the state," said Jacob Holler, BrightView VP of Operations – Massachusetts. "We are here to help and give Massachusetts residents the tools to recover in their local communities. We will treat anyone who needs help with addiction and substance use disorder."

People or families seeking help can call BrightView at 833-510-HELP (4357) 24-hours a day, seven days a week, or schedule an appointment online at brightviewhealth.com. Because effective treatment for addiction often requires immediate care walk-ins are welcome weekdays until 3pm. For patients in withdrawal, it takes less than 4 hours from the time they walk through the door to receive stabilizing medication, complete their first counseling session, and begin lasting recovery.

About BrightView Health

BrightView provides outpatient treatment for substance use disorder (SUD) in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Delaware, Arizona and Maryland. Patients and partners can call 833-510-HELP (4357) 24-hours per day to schedule an appointment at any BrightView location.

The organization's effective treatment approach includes medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual counseling, group therapy, social service support, as well as work on co-occurring disorders. Locations are generally able to dispense medication on-site, which makes treatment easy and convenient for patients. The treatment plan works seamlessly with daily life commitments. We accept more insurance plans than any other substance use disorder treatment provider in the state, including Medicaid, Medicare, Tricare (with referral), and commercial plans.

BrightView's compassionate and professional staff create an accessible and welcoming environment for both physical and emotional healing. BrightView is about respect for each patient, positive reinforcement, and long-term wellness. To learn more, please visit brightviewhealth.

