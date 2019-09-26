More People are Familiar with Fitbit Wearable Brand, Despite Apple Watch Dominating in Revenue

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitbit and Apple Watch both excel in brand recognition in the wearable market, according to a new survey by The Manifest, a business news and how-to site. Fitbit maintains greater familiarity among consumers, though, despite Apple Watch generating far more revenue.

More than three-quarters of people (77%) are familiar with the Fitbit brand and 73% of people are familiar with the Apple Watch.

A quick history of Fitbit Graph: The most well-known wearables

Less than half (48%) of people know of Samsung's Galaxy Gear.

A little more than one-quarter of people (27%) are familiar with Google Glass, and less than 1 in 5 recognize the Amazfit Bip (16%), Snapchat Spectacles (12%), or the Garmin Forerunner (12%).

Fitbit succeeds in brand recognition by staying simple and affordable, while Apple Watch dominates in revenue through its narrative-driven marketing and variety of features.

Apples' Wearables Out Earn Fitbit by 19 Times Despite Greater Brand Recognition

Apple dominates the wearable market in sales.

Apple's wearables 2019 first quarter revenue was $5.1 billion, which was 19 times more than Fitbit's overall sales of $272 million.

Apple Watch succeeds in revenue by:

1. Inspiring consumers with narrative-driven marketing

2. Offering powerful features

Apple uses its narrative-driven marketing to motivate people to buy its products. By connecting its products with human experiences, Apple tells stories of people's lives improving through the use of Apple products.

The Apple Watch also contains powerful features. Fitbit primarily focuses on fitness tracking, but Apple Watch offers smartphone-like functions like making calls, sending messages, and setting reminders alongside tracking fitness.

The Apple Watch operates as an iPhone for the wrist, allowing people to do more activities than Fitbit's simple fitness tracker.

Apple's effective story-driven marketing and features allow Apple Watch to dominate over other smartwatch brands in sales, including Fitbit.

Fitbit Remains Familiar Through Its Longevity and Low Prices

Fitbit dominated the wearable industry between 2013 to 2015 as one of the first wearables accessible to consumers before Apple released the first Apple Watch. By 2017, however, Apple owned 60.4% of the market.

Fitbit continues to stay in the game, though. In 2018, Apple saw a significant decrease in its market share, which fell to 50% as both Fitbit and Samsung released new products.

Fitbit offers a more affordable alternative to the Apple Watch and remains accessible for people who want to track their fitness easily. More people are familiar with Fitbit because the brand originated the fitness tracking trend and is still cheaper than buying an Apple Watch.

While Apple remains the major player in the wearable game, Fitbit still remains relevant to wearable users.

The Manifest's 2019 Wearables Survey included 434 people who were familiar with wearables and other IoT technology.

