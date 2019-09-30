More People Are Getting Access to Clean Energy

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After finding great success in the New York and New Jersey area, clean energy supplier Pure Energy has announced an expansion. The innovative green energy company will serve residential and commercial customers in Ohio, Illinois, and Pennsylvania with renewable energy. The expansion into Ohio and Illinois have just been completed, with Pennsylvania coming soon.

Mike Larsen, the founder of the company, says, "We're extremely excited with our rapid growth in delivering 100 percent renewable energy to our customers within our footprint." He adds, "Since we started, we have received nothing but great feedback in New York and New Jersey."

The glowing feedback reflects a new generation of consumers' desires to rely on clean forms of energy. Pure Energy is dedicated to providing customers with more sustainable sources of power, like solar and wind.

The company also gives customers "shopping dollars" to use every month toward everyday purchases. Their Pure Energy Rewards Program gives customers the ability to earn monthly rewards they can redeem with Pure Energy's merchant partners. The program helps customers save money while doing their part for a greener earth.

Pure Energy is a licensed retail energy supplier that supplies residential and commercial customers with 100 percent renewable energy. Every customer receives energy derived from renewable sources along with monthly rewards dollars that can be used for shopping or just grabbing a bite to eat at a local restaurant. Through our Pure Cares program, customers have a choice to donate each month to army veterans or to fight childhood cancer. We understand that you, the consumer, have a choice as to where you buy your energy from and we value all our customer relationships.

For more information, please visit www.PureEnergyUS.com

