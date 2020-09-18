More People Opting for Virtual Paychecks During Pandemic, Survey Finds

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 96 percent of employees receive their wages electronically, according to the 2020 "Getting Paid In America" survey conducted by the American Payroll Association (APA) during National Payroll Week. This is an increase of two percent from the 94 percent of respondents who reported receiving wages electronically in the 2019 survey.

"Being paid electronically is an extremely safe and convenient way to be paid," shared Dan Maddux, executive director of the APA. "Instead of worrying about picking up and then depositing or cashing a physical paycheck, people can instead focus on the things that matter, like ensuring the health and well-being of family and friends."

The annual survey asked, "How do you receive your pay?" In response, approximately 32,340 respondents, nearly 96 percent, stated they received their pay electronically by direct deposit, through a payroll card, or on a prepaid reloadable card. Direct deposit continues to be the single most popular form of wage payment in the United States.

Participants who indicated they were paid electronically were then asked the follow-up question, "Did you switch to an electronic wage payment method in 2020 in order to receive your wages more efficiently during the COVID-19 pandemic?" Nearly five percent of respondents stated they had made the change specifically because of the pandemic.

"We have seen a spike in employers signing up for electronic payment and account services to make payroll payments instead of checks as result of COVID-19," said Chris Ruppel general manager of wage and corporate disbursements for Green Dot Corporation. "There has been a population of employees that have resisted the switch from physical checks to electronic payments, but many employers are now seeing the benefit for both the business and their employees."

The "Getting Paid In America" survey was held in conjunction with the APA's annual public awareness campaign National Payroll Week, September 7-11. Over 35,000 individuals responded to the survey, providing insight into how individuals are paid in America. For complete survey results, visit www.nationalpayrollweek.com.

The APA is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit the APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

