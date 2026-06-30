More Perfect and C-SPAN Partner to Expand On-the-Ground Video Coverage of 2026 Competitive Midterm Races

C-SPAN's 'Road to the Capitol' Initiative Embeds Journalists in Battleground States, Offering Free Video Coverage to Local News Partners So Voters See and Hear Candidates Directly

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More Perfect, an American alliance dedicated to revitalizing democracy, today announced a new partnership with C-SPAN to support Road to the Capitol: Candidate Coverage from the Trail, an initiative to expand on-the-ground video coverage of competitive House, Senate, and gubernatorial races in the lead-up to the 2026 midterm elections.

The initiative responds to a widening gap in local political journalism: as competitive races drive the national political conversation, many voters across the country lack consistent access to video coverage of the candidates on the ballot. Local newsrooms stretched thin on staff and resources frequently cannot send cameras to candidate forums, town halls, or campaign events, leaving voters without the ability to see and hear from the people seeking to represent them.

To fill that gap, C-SPAN is embedding multimedia journalists in key battleground regions with initial coverage in Maine, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, Iowa, Nebraska, and Texas. The coverage will be:

Free to local, nonprofit, and independent media partners to air, stream, or embed.

Available across C-SPAN platforms and archived permanently in C-SPAN's Video Library as a public record any voter can access.

Nonpartisan and unfiltered, consistent with C-SPAN's decades-long commitment to giving Americans direct, unmediated access to their democracy.

"Access to trusted news and information is foundational to a functioning democracy," said John Bridgeland, Founder and CEO of More Perfect. "When voters can see and hear from their candidates directly, unfiltered and without commentary, they are better equipped to make informed decisions and participate fully in our elections. We're proud to support C-SPAN's Road to the Capitol, which provides video coverage to the communities and races that need it most."

More Perfect's support reflects its core belief that a self-governing society depends on voters having access to accurate, nonpartisan information about the people and issues that shape their lives. This partnership helps strengthen the infrastructure connecting Americans to that information and advances More Perfect's Democracy Goal 5: Access to Trusted News & Information.

"C-SPAN has always believed that democracy works best when Americans have direct access to the people asking for their vote," said Sam Feist, CEO of C-SPAN. "With our Road to the Capitol initiative, we're expanding that mission by bringing more on-the-ground campaign coverage to communities across the country. More Perfect understands the essential role independent local news organizations play in serving their communities. By helping connect our video resources with those newsrooms, this partnership gives more voters access to unfiltered campaign coverage at a time when reliable local journalism has never been more important. We're proud to have More Perfect as a partner in this effort, working together to strengthen access to reliable, unfiltered campaign coverage."

ABOUT MORE PERFECT

More Perfect is an American alliance of 44 Presidential Centers, National Archives Foundation, American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Karsh Institute of Democracy at the University of Virginia, and more than 100 organizations working together to advance five foundational Democracy Goals: 1) Universal Civic Learning; 2) Expanding National Service & Volunteering; 3) Bridging Divides & Building Trust; 4) Trusted Elections & More Representative and Responsive Governance; and 5) Access to Trusted News & Information.

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ABOUT C-SPAN

C-SPAN, the private nonprofit public affairs media organization providing Americans with unfiltered access to government proceedings, was created in 1979 as a public service by the cable television industry and is funded through fees paid by cable, satellite television and streaming companies that provide the C-SPAN Networks to subscribers, as well as donations from individual viewers and supporters. C-SPAN connects with millions of Americans through its three commercial-free TV networks, C-SPAN Radio, C-SPAN podcasts, the C-SPAN Now app, a connected-TV streaming app C-SPAN Select, C-SPAN.org and various social media platforms. The C-SPAN Networks' video-rich website contains over 305,000 hours of searchable and shareable content. Engage with C-SPAN on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, and YouTube, and stay connected through weekly and daily newsletters.

SOURCE More Perfect