More Perfect Announces Support for We The Veterans and Military Families to Help Close Poll Worker Recruitment Gap

More Perfect Funding Advances Vet the Vote Campaign, Supporting the Hiring of State Leads Across Three States

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, More Perfect, an American alliance dedicated to revitalizing democracy, announced support for the We The Veterans and Military Families Vet the Vote campaign to expand and strengthen the recruitment of veterans and military family members to serve as poll workers in 2026. We The Veterans and Military Families is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization created by veterans and military family members, united for America. This work deepens collaboration with election officials to ensure jurisdictions are fully and reliably staffed, furthering public understanding that these trusted individuals are keeping our elections safe and secure.

Forty-eight percent of jurisdictions reported to the Election Administration and Voting Survey (EAVS) that they have a very or somewhat difficult time recruiting poll workers in their communities in the 2024 general election, We The Veterans and Military Families launched Vet the Vote to fill this national poll worker shortage and to leverage the trusted veteran and military family community to strengthen our election system.

"Veterans and their families possess a unique dedication to service," said Ellen Gustafson, Co-founder and Executive Director of We The Veterans. "By mobilizing this trusted population to engage in visible acts of service, including poll working, we activate a powerful virtuous cycle: their involvement enhances public trust, reinforcing the positive perception of veterans and military families, and, consequently, the institutions in which they serve and America as a whole."

This partnership with More Perfect will support the hiring of state leads in Arizona, Nevada, and Michigan, three of the six key states where We The Veterans and Military Families will focus the Vet the Vote campaign activities alongside additional existing operations in Texas, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Furthermore, this support will drive national and state-level recruitment events and the creation of narrative-driven materials, digital products, and public-facing storytelling to boost recruitment of poll workers. These resources are used to amplify poll worker narratives and recruiting messages in priority states that are facing poll worker recruitment challenges.

"Trusted elections are a cornerstone of our country's democracy," said John Bridgeland, Founder & CEO of More Perfect. "Supporting veterans who not only risked their lives to defend our country but are now helping to secure our elections is a great privilege."

This effort advances More Perfect's Democracy Goals, particularly Democracy Goal 4: Trusted Elections and More Representative & Responsive Governance, ensuring fair, credible, and trustworthy elections for all.

About More Perfect

More Perfect is an American alliance of 44 Presidential Centers, National Archives Foundation, American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Karsh Institute of Democracy at the University of Virginia, and more than 100 organizations working together to advance five foundational Democracy Goals: 1) Universal Civic Learning; 2) Expanding National Service & Volunteering; 3) Bridging Divides & Building Trust; 4) Trusted Elections & More Representative and Responsive Governance; and 5) Access to Trusted News & Information.

About We The Veterans and Military Families

The mission of We the Veterans and Military Families is to empower the veteran and military family (VMF) community to strengthen America. We take a strengths-based, positive approach to developing programs that aim to bolster our American self-governance, leveraging the credibility and civic commitment of veterans and military families.

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SOURCE More Perfect