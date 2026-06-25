New Data from More Perfect and The Civics Center Highlight How Removing Barriers Increases Youth Voter Registration and Turnout

State-by-state disparities show the problem is fixable

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from The Civics Center and More Perfect show that 18-year-old Americans are massively under-registered to vote heading into the crucial 2026 midterm elections, especially compared with older citizens, due largely to barriers to youth registration.

The first-of-its-kind data resource on The Civics Center's website shows that across 30 states, roughly 40 percent of 18-year-olds are registered to vote compared to more than 80 percent of people ages 45 and older. Nationwide, the registration rate for 18-year-olds is below 30 percent. But the data also point to solutions, showing wide variation among states, with those that allow pre-registration at ages 16 or 17 having much higher rates of youth registration.

"The invisible barriers to young people turning out to vote are the registration systems that fail millions of American teens every year," said Laura Brill, CEO and Founder of The Civics Center. "But the problem is fixable – if Oregon and Michigan can register the vast majority of young Americans, so can the failing states. It's about political will."

These data are available through a unique and dynamic resource on The Civics Center's website, which combines state-specific data, laws, deadlines, and action steps in one place for high school students and the adults who support them,

With More Perfect's support, The Civics Center has expanded this resource across 30 states down to the county level.

"As America approaches its 250th anniversary, we should be doing everything we can to welcome the next generation into our democracy," said John Bridgeland, Founder & CEO of More Perfect. "The data show that where states have made it easy for young people to register, it works, and More Perfect is proud to support The Civics Center's efforts to bring those same results to every state in the country."

Key Barriers

The Civics Center's analysis of voter file data from May 2026 across 30 states shows:

A 40 percentage point gap between the average registration rate for 18-year-olds versus those aged 45-79.

A 60+ percentage point gap in 18-year-old voter registration rates separating the states with the highest and lowest rates.

The states with the highest registration rates for 18-year-olds are Oregon, Michigan, Colorado, Maryland and Nevada. Those with the lowest are Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Alabama, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Ohio.

All those with the highest rates allow citizens to preregister to vote by age 17 (NV); 16 (OR, MI, MD) or 15 (CO).

All of the states with the lowest rates have cutoffs that prevent young people from registering unless they will be 18 by the next election.

Some states with above-average registration rates for those age 45 and above have below-average rates for 18-year-olds (KY, VT, AL), suggesting that youth face unique barriers in those states.

"Teen voters in Michigan and Oregon aren't more politically engaged by birth - they just live in states that consistently welcome and integrate them into our political system," Brill said. "And if those states can do it, so can Ohio, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, and the rest. Meanwhile, it's on all of us to try to improve the situation and help eligible teens register to vote."

SOLUTIONS

The Civics Center's data visualization resource enables anyone who believes in the power of participation to strengthen our democracy to take concrete action to help more teens register to vote. The Civic Center offers training, resources, and partnerships to facilitate student-led, peer-to-peer registration drives in high schools.

ABOUT THE CIVICS CENTER

Founded in 2018 by Laura W. Brill, The Civics Center is a nonpartisan nonprofit working to make voter registration part of every high school in America. Since 2018, TCC has supported more than 800 voter registration drives in 38 states, trained more than 3,000 students and educators. More than half of TCC drives are in Title I schools. In April 2026, TCC announced a national partnership with the League of Women Voters.

ABOUT MORE PERFECT

More Perfect is an American alliance of 44 Presidential Centers, National Archives Foundation, American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Karsh Institute of Democracy at the University of Virginia, and more than 100 organizations working together to advance five foundational Democracy Goals: 1) Universal Civic Learning; 2) Expanding National Service & Volunteering; 3) Bridging Divides & Building Trust; 4) Trusted Elections & More Representative and Responsive Governance; and 5) Access to Trusted News & Information.

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SOURCE More Perfect