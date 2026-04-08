More Perfect Supports Dramatic Expansion of The Civics Center's High School Voter Registration Data Portal to Spur Registration Drives

New investment will equip students and educators nationwide with the information they need to take action to boost high school voter registration and civic participation

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More Perfect, an American alliance dedicated to revitalizing democracy, today announced support for The Civics Center (TCC) to significantly expand its interactive data and visualization portal, a powerful tool that motivates students, educators, and community partners to mount high school voter registration (HSVR) drives across the United States.

The Civics Center's mission is to make high school voter registration a self-sustaining part of American education. Since its founding, The Civics Center has trained more than 3,000 students and educators and supported over 800 student-led registration drives in 38 states. Communities hosting TCC-supported efforts experience, on average, a 6-point increase in teen voter registration compared to those without such drives.

"Every year, four million Americans turn 18 and become eligible to vote – but only about a third turn out, mainly because our systems, plus a lack of information, make it hard for teens to register," said Laura W. Brill, CEO and Founder of The Civics Center. "With More Perfect's support, we will dramatically expand our portal to include critical information, including baseline registration rates for 18-year-olds in all 50 states, and county-level data for 20 states, along with demographic and policy snapshots. These insights are key to motivating students, educators, and community partners to take informed action to boost high school voter registration and strengthen student civic participation."

The Center's data portal has already demonstrated its power to mobilize young voters. At a student gathering in Pittsburgh, participants were struck by the gap between youth and adult registration rates, sparking a wave of action that led every public high school in the city to host a TCC-supported drive in the fall of 2025. Building on that success, the expanded portal is expected to help TCC train 50 percent more students and educators and support 600 HSVR drives in the current election cycle — a 56 percent increase from the 2023–24 cycle.

"The passage from youth into adulthood comes with the right to vote, and The Civics Center's baseline data and mobilization efforts will help ensure more young Americans actually register," said John Bridgeland, Founder & CEO of More Perfect. "We are proud of our partnership with The Civics Center so that students, educators, and community partners see local voter registration gaps and a pathway for students to engage in the democratic process."

This partnership reflects More Perfect's ongoing commitment to transformational efforts that strengthen civic learning and participation from an early age. Advancing More Perfect's Democracy Goal 1: Universal Civic Learning and Democracy Goal 4: Trusted Elections and More Representative and Responsive Government, TCC will continue making voter registration a defining rite of passage for the next generation of American citizens.

About More Perfect

More Perfect is an American alliance of 44 Presidential Centers, National Archives Foundation, American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Karsh Institute of Democracy at the University of Virginia, and more than 100 organizations working together to advance five foundational Democracy Goals: 1) Universal Civic Learning; 2) Expanding National Service & Volunteering; 3) Bridging Divides & Building Trust; 4) Trusted Elections & More Representative and Responsive Governance; and 5) Access to Trusted News & Information.

About The Civic Center

The Civics Center's mission is to make voter registration part of every high school in America. We create free training and resources for high school communities; build awareness through data analysis and accurate, compelling messaging; and support national, state, and local partners to advance the civic engagement of teens they serve. The Civics Center is a project of Community Partners, a 501(c)(3) organization.

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SOURCE More Perfect