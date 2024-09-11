+More Perfect Union Launches "Coffee + Courage" Challenge

Campaign Aims to Spark Conversation, Brew Unity Among Americans of Differing Opinions and Beliefs

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, +More Perfect Union , a nonprofit dedicated to uniting the country and strengthening communities through social connection, service, and civic engagement, is announcing the launch of its "Coffee + Courage" challenge. This initiative is driven by the recognition of deep divisions within the country today (as highlighted by a recent survey showing that 81% of Americans feel the nation is more divided than united) and the rapidly approaching election in November at a time of increased political tension and partisanship. In response to this, the challenge seeks to build understanding and common ground among individuals with differing viewpoints.

The "Coffee + Courage" challenge invites individuals from across political lines, geographies, and backgrounds to engage in a meaningful conversation over coffee with someone who has a different political viewpoint. Then, participants are encouraged to share a 30-to-60-second video on social media introducing the conversation and discussing something they both agree on after the conversation. In the video, participants are encouraged to call out two or more other friends, family, neighbors or even public figures to take on the challenge, inviting them to have their own conversations and share their experiences on social media using the hashtags #CoffeeandCourage and #FindingCommonGrounds.

To further enhance the challenge, +More Perfect Union highly encourages the boldest participants to meet with someone they do not personally know, such as a "friend of a friend." This not only pushes participants to embrace new social dynamics but also amplifies the potential for discovering common ground with those outside their immediate social circles.

"As a nation, we need to rediscover the art of conversation—especially with those who have different viewpoints than us. The Coffee + Courage challenge is our way of encouraging Americans to do just that," said Jake Harriman, Founder and CEO of +More Perfect Union. "We invite everyone to go out, find a neighbor, friend, or co-worker with a different view, and have a conversation over coffee to find common ground that unites us all as American citizens."

Notable participants include actor and activist Sean Penn, who previously highlighted the shared American identity beyond partisan divides during a 2023 MPU Fellowship Fireside Chat with former National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien; Josh Brolin, an award-winning actor best known for his roles in No Country for Old Men, Men in Black 3, Avengers: Endgame, Dune, and more; Alfred Lipphardt, Commander-in-Chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S.; Van Jones, CNN Host, and best-selling author with a rare track record of bringing people together to do difficult things in areas as diverse as clean energy solutions, criminal justice reform and racial inclusion in the tech sector; and David Urban, a military veteran, an accomplished lawyer, lobbyist and senior political commentator on CNN. David is recognized for his extensive experience and expertise as a strategic communicator, and political and corporate advisor, as well as for his leadership role in Donald Trump's historic 2016 campaign. Additionally, supporting the challenge and acting as an advisor to +More Perfect Union will be Stan McChrystal, retired United States Army General best known for his command of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) from 2003 to 2008.

Founded by a group of veterans who returned home to find their country threatened not by the extremism they fought overseas, but by growing extremism and divisiveness domestically, +More Perfect Union envisions an America where democracy thrives and every citizen enjoys equal freedom and meaningful choices in a more unified nation. Through its established nationwide network of local chapters, known as Brickyards, and its commitment to facilitating challenging conversations, +More Perfect Union effectively works towards a more united America.

To learn more about the challenge and how you can participate, please visit http://mpu.us .

About +More Perfect Union

+More Perfect Union (+MPU) is a nonprofit civic organization dedicated to uniting communities across America through social connection, service, and civic engagement. The organization's mission is to unite the country and strengthen communities through social connection, service, and civic engagement in order to foster a more unified society where democracy flourishes. Guided by core values of service, virtue, mercy, humility, courage, and hope, +MPU facilitates social gatherings, promotes collaborative service projects, and encourages active civic participation to build trust between citizens and their government. By empowering individuals and leveraging the leadership of military veterans and community leaders, +MPU strives to create lasting connections and strengthen the fabric of American democracy. To learn more about +MPU, please visit https://www.mpu.us/ .

