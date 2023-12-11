More Pickleball Kingdoms Coming to Tennessee

News provided by

Pickleball Kingdom

11 Dec, 2023, 08:34 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, renowned for its pivotal role in the burgeoning pickleball scene, is thrilled to unveil another major expansion plan in Nashville, Tennessee. This development, marked by a comprehensive multi-unit franchise agreement, aligns with the increasing appetite for pickleball amenities and echoes the brand's dedication to spreading the sport nationwide.

Continue Reading
Steven and Jaclyn Kilbas
Steven and Jaclyn Kilbas
More Pickleball Kingdoms Coming to Tennessee
More Pickleball Kingdoms Coming to Tennessee

Spearheading this notable venture are Nashville's own Steven and Jaclyn Kilbas, passionate pickleball advocates. The Kilbas duo has been central to nurturing a dynamic pickleball community locally. Their fervor for the sport and active community involvement render them perfect to lead this growth initiative.

Steven Kilbas shared their enthusiasm, remarking, "Our commitment to pickleball transcends the playing field. It's about cultivating a community and introducing this fantastic sport to a broader audience. We're eager to launch additional Pickleball Kingdom outlets in Nashville and anticipate the beneficial impact they'll bring."

This growth initiative serves as a solid indicator of Pickleball Kingdom's resolve to broaden pickleball's reach. Rob Streett, the company's Chief Operating Officer, emphasized the importance of this milestone. "Pickleball isn't just a game; it's a unifier. The zeal and commitment shown by franchisees like Steven and Jaclyn propel us. With Nashville as a focal point, we're keen to witness the flourishing of Nashville's pickleball scene."

Ace Rodrigues, the CEO of Pickleball Kingdom, conveyed his future aspirations, stating, "At Pickleball Kingdom, our ambition is to embed Pickleball Kingdom into everyday conversation, and penetrating energetic cities like Nashville is crucial to achieving this. We have full confidence in the Kilbases' ability to integrate pickleball seamlessly into Nashville's sports landscape."

The upcoming facilities promise cutting-edge features, including premium indoor courts, a pro shop, and areas for community gatherings. Aimed at accommodating players at all levels, from novices to experts, these venues are designed to be inviting for all.

The introduction of Pickleball Kingdom into more Nashville areas marks a significant stride in setting new benchmarks for pickleball facilities and community involvement. It mirrors the sport's escalating popularity and Pickleball Kingdom's commitment to its expansion and accessibility. The Kilbases will be building out their expansion plans through Pickleball Kingdom's Area Representatives, Jesse and Emily DeMund.

For Franchise Inquires, Contact:
Rob Streett
[email protected]
(888)788-0999

About Steven and Jaclyn Kilbas:
Dr. Steven Kilbas is an established Chiropractic Physician where he owned and operated his successful office for the past 15 years. After the recent sale of Ocotillo Chiropractic in Chandler Arizona, Steven and his family decided to take on a new adventure and move to Tennessee.

Jaclyn is a registered nurse at Tristar Centennial in Nashville, TN. Steven and Jaclyn enjoy spending their free time with their two children, exploring new and adventurous outings in their new home state.

SOURCE Pickleball Kingdom

Also from this source

Pickleball Kingdom Coming to Nashville

Pickleball Kingdom Coming to Nashville

Pickleball Kingdom is proud to announce an exciting multi-unit franchise agreement in Nashville, Tennessee, with local entrepreneur Maggie and Dennis ...
Pickleball Kingdom Announces 6-Club Deal for Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Charleston Metro

Pickleball Kingdom Announces 6-Club Deal for Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Charleston Metro

Pickleball Kingdom, a leading name in the world of pickleball, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Kelly and Christopher Ogden, CEO...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.