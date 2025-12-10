More Power Together Launches: The First AI Referral Network Built for Nonprofits

A digital network offering instant referrals, integrated collaboration, and precise pathways to services and impact is now available for nonprofits that need it most.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Pittsburgh Nonprofit Partnership (GPNP), a program of The Forbes Funds , in partnership with skilly , announces the official launch of More Power Together , a digital network redefining how nonprofits, volunteers, donors, community leaders, and residents connect to opportunities, services, and each other. This first-of-its-kind conversational directory is the result of three years of deep collaboration with regional leaders to build a modern, interconnected support system built for today's crises and tomorrow's possibilities. Powered by cutting-edge, human-centered AI Guides built specifically for nonprofits in our region, More Power Together turns dead-end searches into fast, precise referrals, creating a truly connected community of nonprofits, partners, and people.

"More Power Together creates a new on-ramp for nonprofits—offering real-time access to services, resources, and aligned partners that help organizations adapt strategically in a rapidly changing environment," says Fred Brown, CEO of The Forbes Funds. "This platform equips leaders and communities with the tools they need to not only meet today's challenges, but to build sustainable capacity for the future. In short, it empowers people with more than answers—it teaches them how to fish."

An AI-powered Safety Net

More Power Together is an AI-powered directory built for and with nonprofits in our region. Its purpose is simple, to make it easier for the people to find the right organization, understand what they do, and take specific actions be it to donate, volunteer, partner, or get help without adding more manual work for the teams at each nonprofit.

Powered by skilly's AI architecture, the platform uses human-centered AI Guides to provide:

24/7 conversational access to program information, referral pathways, and engagement opportunities

Intelligent, guided referrals that connect people directly to the right organization, expert, or resource, with context carried forward and frictionless handoffs supported

Actionable insights that help leaders see emerging needs, collaboration patterns, and opportunities to improve service delivery

These guides amplify nonprofit staff capacity, promote smarter collaboration, and generate insights that help organizations serve the community more effectively. "It is an honor to launch this purpose-built network for the human services sector," says Adam Paulisick, CEO of skilly. "This ecosystem proves what's possible when technology listens, connects, and empowers, rather than simply informs."

A New Era of Access and Impact

Community members can now visit MorePowerTogether.org to experience AI Guides across a growing collective of hundreds of regional organizations and interact the same way they would text a friend. A friend who just happens to be a true expert and is connected to every organization in the network. Whether someone is seeking housing stability, workforce resources, mental health support, food access, crisis intervention, or volunteer opportunities, More Power Together helps them find the right support at the moment they need it most.

The network is designed to serve not only those seeking help, but also those providing it.

Executive Directors can quickly identify trusted partner organizations and referral pathways

Volunteers, donors, and job seekers can discover where their time, skills, and resources will have the greatest impact

Funders and foundations gain real-time visibility into regional needs, collaboration patterns, and outcomes

Instead of information silos, organizations are linked. Instead of being overwhelmed by search results, people get clear, guided answers. The result is a fast, precise, and deeply human experience.

The launch of More Power Together marks a new model for how communities connect, serve, and grow, proving that when we move beyond isolated efforts, there is truly more power together.

About The Forbes Funds

Established in 1982, The Forbes Funds (TFF) strengthens nonprofit leadership, innovation, and impact across Southwestern Pennsylvania and beyond. As a catalyst for collaboration between funders, community leaders, and mission-driven organizations, TFF equips nonprofits with the tools, training, and technology to build capacity, foster equity, and drive sustainable social change.

About GPNP

The Greater Pittsburgh Nonprofit Partnership (GPNP), a program of The Forbes Funds, unites over 500 nonprofit organizations across Southwestern Pennsylvania. GPNP amplifies the voice of the nonprofit sector, builds organizational capacity, and drives collective advocacy to strengthen the region's communities.

About skilly

Skilly designs and deploys AI Guide networks for mission-driven organizations, helping nonprofits expand access, streamline referrals, and collaborate more effectively. Focused on the human services sector, skilly creates digital infrastructure that connects people to the right support faster, strengthens organizational coordination, and delivers measurable, real-world impact. By aligning technology with community purpose, skilly empowers nonprofits to serve with efficiency, clarity, and digital empathy.

