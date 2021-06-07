More powerful cyber security protection coming to local governments thanks to Harris Local Government and Field Effect partnership

NIAGARA FALLS, NY, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Harris Local Government and Field Effect have entered a strategic partnership to deliver comprehensive cyber protection to local government entities across the United States. This partnership will serve to both educate and provide tangible solutions to help local government agencies of all sizes monitor and protect themselves from the increasing threat of cyber attacks.

"Our partnership with Field Effect enables our customers' organizations to quickly and easily stop unusual cyber activity before it becomes an expensive and time-consuming breach" said Joe LaBuda, EVP of Harris Local Government. "Field Effect not only provides world-class cyber security monitoring and protection but it's also available at a cost-effective rate that fits our customer's needs and resources."

With the pandemic came an increase in cyber threats, especially on local governments. In fact, more than 70% of all ransomware attacks in the United States target state and local governments. And, ultimately, cyber attacks cost American government organizations approximately $18.88 billion in recovery and downtime in 2020 alone.

"We developed Covalence to ensure organizations of all sizes have access to powerful cyber security protection," said Andrew Milne CRO of Field Effect. "This partnership helps us reach local governments and protect them when they need it most as they are being targeted like never before."

The partnership between Harris Local Government and Field Effect further demonstrates Harris' commitment to strengthening cyber security protections for citizens and organizations.

About Harris Local Government.

For over 40 years Harris Local Government has empowered public sector leaders by providing specialized, mission-critical software designed specifically to meet their fund accounting, human resources, regulatory, and billing needs.

We proudly serve over 5,500 small and mid-sized municipalities, counties, utility districts, and park districts throughout the United States; reducing financial risk and driving efficiencies. For more information, contact us at [email protected] or visit www.harrislocalgov.com.

About Field Effect Software, Inc.

Field Effect believes organizations of all sizes deserve powerful cyber security solutions to protect them. The company's threat detection, monitoring, training, and compliance products and services are the results of years of research and development by the brightest talents in the cyber security industry. For more information, visit www.fieldeffect.com.

