More Public Libraries Than Ever Exceed 1 Million Digital Book Checkouts in 2022

Los Angeles Public Library leads circulation list with Toronto Public Library, Twin Cities Metro eLibrary and National Library of Singapore among highest-performing libraries

CLEVELAND, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 129 public libraries and consortia based in seven countries and from 36 U.S. states each loaned more than one million ebooks, audiobooks, digital magazines and more in 2022. This milestone was achieved in partnership with OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide and creator of the award-winning Libby reading app. The 129 million+ circulation libraries are based in the U.S., Canada, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Germany.

For the first time, Los Angeles Public Library topped the list achieving a new record of serving readers with more than 10 million digital titles circulated. Twin Cities Metro eLibrary (MELSA) in Minnesota was the highest circulating consortium. Georgia Download Destination experienced the highest year-over-year circulation growth (+49%) while for the second consecutive year, Verbund Öffntlicher Bibliotheken (VÖBB) (Berlin, Germany) held the strongest growth for an international library (+39%).

10 library systems joined the million+ circulation status for the first time in 2022. In addition, students from 4 K-12 school systems in 2022 accessed more than one million digital books with Sora, OverDrive's student reading app.

Top 10 library systems circulating ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines in 2022:

Los Angeles Public Library Toronto Public Library National Library Board Singapore King County Library System (WA) New York Public Library Harris County Public Library (TX) Multnomah County Library (OR) Seattle Public Library Mid-Continent Public Library (MO) San Diego County Library

Top 5 consortia circulating ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines in 2022:

MELSA: Twin Cities Metro eLibrary (MN) The Ohio Digital Library Wisconsin Public Library Consortium Tennessee READS Greater Phoenix Digital Library

10 library systems for the first time achieving million+ circulation status for digital books:

Tulsa City-County Library (OK)

Toledo Lucas County Public Library (OH)

Queens Public Library (NY)

Miami-Dade Public Library System (FL)

Sonoma County Library (CA)

Old Colony Library Network (MA)

eMediaLibrary (IL)

East Baton Rouge Parish Library (LA)

Dallas Public Library (TX)

Front Range Downloadable Library (CO)

To find a public library near you, download the Libby app (iOS, Android) or visit www.overdrive.com.

