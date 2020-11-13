More Recyclable Than an Aluminum Can: America Recycles Day Surprise

FREMONT, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This America Recycles Day (November 15), the world's most recycled product is hidden in plain sight. It's not the aluminum can. But it is in millions of garages, school buses, solar-powered homes, distribution centers, and hospitals. "The world's most recycled product is the battery that starts your gas-powered or electric car," says John Connell, Vice President of Crown Battery Manufacturing's SLI Products Group. "Lead-acid batteries are more recyclable than an aluminum can, and it's never been easier to recycle them."

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), lead-acid batteries are 99.1% recycled (collected) -- compared to 49.2% of aluminum cans. That's the highest recycling rate of any product in North America. Lead-acid batteries are also the most recyclable product; 99% of their material can be recycled for reuse. Thus, one lead-acid battery can make new batteries for decades -- for greener energy storage and less waste.

By contrast, many other spent batteries go straight to the landfill. For instance, experts estimate that 19 out of 20 lithium-ion batteries will end up in a landfill (Source: Chemical & Engineering News). At the country's flagship lithium-ion recycling plant, only 60% of lithium-ion battery materials are recycled. And new lithium-ion batteries use virgin-mined material.

"It's easy to recycle lead-acid batteries," says Connell. "Just drop them off at a local battery dealer, recycling center, or car repair shop. They'll handle everything, and you might even get a credit toward your next batteries."

How do you recycle car batteries (and other lead-acid batteries)?

Lead-acid battery recycling is safe, easy, and available nationwide. Contact a local recycling center, the nearest auto mechanic, or visit www.earth911.com or www.recyclerfinder.com.

Founded in 1926, Crown Battery is the leading manufacturer of green, 99%-recyclable batteries. Every one of Crown's lead-acid batteries is engineered and manufactured in the USA -- at its ISO 9001:2015-certified plant in Fremont, Ohio. Innovations include 3D design and prototyping, robotic assembly, and global field testing.

Crown batteries contain ~80% recycled materials. Green manufacturing includes on-site solar panels, ultra-efficient lighting, and geothermal cooling. For its efforts, Crown Battery was one of just five companies to receive AEP Ohio's 2020 Sustained Excellence Award for Energy Efficiency.

