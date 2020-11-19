More Remote Workers Means More Cybersecurity Risk:

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its annual "Cost of a Data Breach" report, IBM reveals that the average total cost of a data breach in the United States in 2020 is $8.64M and took an average of 237 days to identify and contain.1 But even more interestingly, 70% of respondents said remote work would increase the cost of a data breach, and slightly more (76%) said remote work would increase the time to identify and contain a breach.2

"Most enterprise security was not designed for remote work," explains Robert Selvaraj, Co-founder and CEO of SearchBlox. "So the sudden, seismic shift to distributed teams poses huge cybersecurity risks." In industries that handle personally identifiable information (PII), including healthcare, financial services and government, these breaches can be especially devastating.