More rewards, more value at every stop: Love's unveils major loyalty program upgrade

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Love's Travel Stops today announced a significantly enhanced Love's Rewards loyalty program, expanding value for all drivers on fuel and in-store purchases across its nationwide network of 608 travel stops and 62 country stores.

Strengthening Love's position as the destination of choice while on the road, the unified program expands points earning to both professional and casual drivers, building on the success of Love's long running loyalty offering. Rewards access is now centralized through the recently updated Love's App.

To celebrate the launch of the updated program, starting on March 1, all members, regardless of when they joined, will get 100 bonus points on their first in-store scan with Love's Rewards. The promotion is available through Sept. 30, 2026, and members can redeem any program points earned just like cash on future purchases.

"Love's Rewards is a reimagining of how loyalty is rewarded on the road," said Patrick McLean, chief marketing officer at Love's. "Drivers today expect more than a place to stop – they expect value and consistency wherever the road takes them. Love's Rewards delivers more meaningful value at every stop, whether drivers are fueling up, grabbing a meal or stocking up. Our goal is to be the first stop drivers think of and the one they choose every time. Love's Rewards now sets the standard for loyalty in the travel stop category."

Expanded Rewards for Casual Drivers

Casual drivers will still have access to discounts like $0.10 off per gallon of gas and up to $0.25 off per gallon of auto diesel with the program, as well as Love's drink club, in which every fifth fountain drink or coffee is free. New casual driver perks with Love's Rewards include:

1 point per gallon of gasoline and auto diesel

2 points per $1 spent on in-store merchandise

An extra 2 points per $1 spent on Love's-branded products, Love's freshly made meals and snacks, and bulk Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF)

Continuing to Deliver for Professional Drivers

Love's is also reinforcing its commitment to professional drivers in the enhanced program, including the ability to earn more points on merchandise, plus maintaining favorites like shower credits and member best offers. New professional driver benefits with Love's Rewards include:

Base tier level now earns 2 points per $1 spent on in-store merchandise, which is twice as much as before

An extra 2 points per $1 spent, in addition to tier earnings, on Love's-branded products, Love's freshly made meals and snacks, and bulk DEF

Beginning Oct. 1, the complementary drink refill program for professional drivers will move to a monthly credit-based model. Under the enhanced program, drivers will earn more points, giving them the flexibility to use those points on fountain or cooler beverages or redeem points on other rewards, depending on what matters most to them.

Access to Love's Rewards is available in the latest version of the Love's App. To learn more about all the new Love's Rewards program benefits, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.

About Love's

Love's has been fueling customers' journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 670 locations in 42 states. Love's continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love's serves and maintaining an inclusive workplace are hallmarks of the company's award-winning culture. To find out more about Love's, follow us on social or apply for a job, click here.

