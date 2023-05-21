More Share CFDs, Universy Invest Enhances Its Share CFD Offerings

SOUTHAMPTON, England, May 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As of late, stock CFD trading has garnered a significant following among traders owing to its adaptability and versatility. This approach permits traders to speculate on the performance of underlying assets and generate potential returns without being the actual owner. Amid this growing clamor for a more diversified range of stock CFDs, Universy Invest is a well-known broker that has announced its intention to expand the offered collection of share CFDs.

"We are well aware that trading can be a daunting and challenging task, which is why our goal at Universy Invest is to make the process as smooth and straightforward as possible," explained Valery Johansson, Universy Invest spokesperson. "Now, by expanding our collection of share CFDs, we seek to support our clients in harnessing new opportunities, sharpening their trading strategies, and realizing their financial aspirations. In the coming period as well, we look forward to elevating the trading journeys of our valued clients with the same level of care, expertise, and professionalism that has made us earn their trust."

A portal to multiple financial markets

Universy Invest is an online trading broker that consolidates a broad scale of tradable instruments , alongside optimized trading tools. The broker also supports fast withdrawals, a robust security system, committed customer care, and super quick executions to establish an efficient trading enclosure.

"At Universy Invest, we have always been unwavering in our commitment to equipping traders with an unparalleled trading experience," added Johansson. "Our platform boasts a plethora of advanced services, catering to a diverse range of traders with varying needs and preferences. We are dedicated to continuously innovating and enhancing our framework in line with the latest trading technology and user demand."

About Universy Invest

Universy Invest is a reputable brokerage service that furnishes a secure and professional trading arena. The brand accommodates multiple asset options, allowing its clients to access several currency pairs, stocks, indices, and crypto among others. Moreover, the broker supports high execution speeds, multiple deposit methods, and several other supplementary features to enact a convenient trading space for clients. At Universy Invest, traders are also provided with the choice to select an account as per their preferences and trading objectives. In a nutshell, Universy Invest has gathered an array of financial assets and superior services in one place to maintain an all-inclusive trading environment.

https://universyinvest.com/

SOURCE Universy Invest