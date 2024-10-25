MORE SOUTHERN GLAZER'S WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 745

Merchandisers Join Warehouse Workers, Drivers in Organizing with the Union

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchandisers at the Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits distribution facility in Farmers Branch, Texas, have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 745. They join 250 warehouse and delivery workers who formed their union with the Teamsters in 2023.

"Workers throughout Dallas and the surrounding communities are recognizing that the best way to secure a career with good wages, benefits, and job security with a Teamsters contract," said Brent Taylor, Southern Region International Vice President and Secretary-Treasurer of Local 745. "It's a new day for working families in Texas. The Teamsters have unstoppable momentum – at Southern Glazer's, and throughout the entire state."

The privately-owned company handles more than 50 percent of all domestic wine and spirits distribution, with its workforce enjoying the benefits of a strong Teamsters contract throughout the entire United States. Since the beginning of the year, workers at the company have rapidly organized, with facilities in Arkansas, Kentucky, New Mexico, and Tennessee all having voted to join the union since March.

"We're looking forward to bargaining for a pay bump," said Landon Dunson, a merchandiser who has been with the company for over 30 years. With the cost of living the way it is, you need more money just to cover four bags of groceries to last you for weeks, and it makes you realize that something has to change. We heard all about how wonderful the Teamsters are from the merchandisers in Ft. Worth, as well as the drivers and warehouse workers here, so we're expecting fantastic things now that we're a part of the union."

Teamsters Local 745 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Dallas-Ft. Worth area and the surrounding communities. For more information, go to facebook.com/Local745.

