More Tech Innovation in the OC

Evrlink is also partnering with academic institutions in an effort to help create a more direct path for students to gain access to jobs in the professional industries of their choice. In addition, Evrlink is a socially-minded company committed to using a minimum of $1 for every hire that is made through the platform to support educating at-risk and underprivileged youth across the globe.

Evrlink's Mission: To provide life-changing opportunities (worldwide) that advance careers and businesses while creating more good for our world

If you would like to learn more about how Evrlink is changing the employment and talent acquisition industry, you can visit them at www.evrlink.io or simply download the Evrlink app in Apple and Google Play stores now. Employers can go to www.evrlinknetwork.com to setup their online portals and cast jobs to the network for free.

