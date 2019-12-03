More Tech Innovation in the OC
Dec 03, 2019, 10:03 ET
COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In early October of this year a game-changing innovation came out of Orange County, CA. Evrlink, a new talent platform powered by the human cloud, launched in Southern California and is creating quite a buzz in local publications. This unique talent and job-sharing platform leverages the power of crowdsourcing through an incentivized approach to offering cash rewards across all jobs on the platform. Employers can cast their jobs into the incentivized network for free and only pay a nominal fee when the networkers produce the candidate of their choice. People can download the Evrlink mobile app to search through jobs on the industry's first interactive map. They can then apply for those jobs or share them with your network to earn money for any shares that result in a successful hire. Evrlink is crowdsourcing at its finest for employers and gives anyone and everyone a chance to start directly monetizing their greatest asset - their personal network! It's a "win-win" for the employment industry.
Evrlink is also partnering with academic institutions in an effort to help create a more direct path for students to gain access to jobs in the professional industries of their choice. In addition, Evrlink is a socially-minded company committed to using a minimum of $1 for every hire that is made through the platform to support educating at-risk and underprivileged youth across the globe.
Evrlink's Mission: To provide life-changing opportunities (worldwide) that advance careers and businesses while creating more good for our world
If you would like to learn more about how Evrlink is changing the employment and talent acquisition industry, you can visit them at www.evrlink.io or simply download the Evrlink app in Apple and Google Play stores now. Employers can go to www.evrlinknetwork.com to setup their online portals and cast jobs to the network for free.
