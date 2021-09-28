More Texas K-12 School Districts Turn to Award Winning Biodefense Air Filter to Protect Air Streams Against COVID-19 Variants and Future Airborne Threats

TEXAS EDUCATION AGENCY DATA FROM SLIDELL AND GALVESTON ISDs SHOW IVP HELPS STOP INFECTION RATES AND KEEP SCHOOLS OPEN

Conroe ISD, San Angelo ISD, Ricardo ISD, San Diego ISD, and Episcopal High School (Houston, TX) join Forth Worth ISD, Hogg ISD, Comal ISD, Banquette ISD, Houston ISD, Galveston ISD and Slidell ISD to install IVP's "Catch and Kill" ™ Technology

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - September 28, 2021 – Houston-based Integrated Viral Protection (IVP), announced more examples of installations across the US and in COVID-19 hot spots across schools in Texas. Some of the worst hit school districts, like Conroe ISD, now have Board approval to install the IVP units as an additional layer of protection to help teachers, students and staff breathe with confidence.

"IVP's proprietary technology is the only proven airborne solution shown in multiple research studies to effectively 'catch and kill' actual SARS-CoV-2 and other sub-micron airborne viruses and spores instantaneously in a single pass, without significantly impacting the ambient air temperature," says Dr. Garrett Peel, IVP's executive principal, "IVP's technology is far above air purifiers and HVAC filters currently on the market that do not have the science, nor results to compete with IVP's research showing sub-second destruction of sub-micron organism, including COVID-19 variants and larger organisms such as strep, influenza and RSV." (See IVP's innovative technology for classrooms here, and our recent event at the Texas State Capitol here.)

"This game-changing biotech offers an additional safeguard to the vaccine as an enhancement of indoor safety and wellness, with an upgrade to current HVAC filters that lack the science to kill airborne viruses," commented, Dr. Kenneth Thorpe, Robert W. Woodruff Professor and Chair of the Department of Health Policy & Management, in the Rollins School of Public Health of Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia. "The vaccine does not prevent transmission of the disease from those that have immune protection to those that are unvaccinated, and there are still over 40 million Americans still without a vaccine. IVP is the technology that offers a security by helping disinfect the air immediately and reducing transmission overall. We need to have this technology as a key public health policy nation-wide."

"The time is now," says Monzer Hourani, Chairman and founder of IVP. "We must be on the offense, no longer on the defense when it comes to COVID-19 and future threats. We need to look to proven solutions other than the vaccine, that are based on science to help protect us. We need bold leadership from our elected officials. I applaud the school boards of Conroe ISD, San Angelo ISD, Ricardo ISD, San Diego ISD, and Episcopal High School for their recent decision and long-term investment in air quality and safety."

"As the first school district installed with IVP technology in August 2020, our campuses have had no closures, nor contact tracings of any COVID-19 cases. We face fewer education gaps, than other Texas ISDs who have faced challenges in staying open. We are happy to report Slidell ISD is at the bottom of the list for reported COVID-19 infections, making our classrooms some of the safest in Texas, which we attribute significantly to IVP, said Superintendent Taylor Williams. "We are proud to partner with IVP in keeping our air streams free of COVID-19 and other infections. We have actually seen lower rates in seasonal flu, allergies and missed school days as well, since IVP was installed to protect our classrooms."

Galveston ISD was also one of the first ISDs that chose to deploy over 100 units across their campuses in late 2020, and now the Texas Education Agency (TEA) reports the District with no student cases in 2021, putting them, like Slidell ISD, at the bottom of the list of schools with COVID-19 reported cases.

"We had no reports of COVID-19 at our campuses since IVP was installed for the past ten months, and no spread that was detected at the campus level. IVP is something the schools can use to help reduce risk of airborne infections, not just COVID-19. Other purifiers do not offer the same level of science nor real-world results as IVP," said Kelli Moulton, former Galveston ISD superintendent, and now Executive Superintendent for the Texas Association of School Administrators.

IVP has been installed since 2020 to private pre K-12 schools across the US, including True North Charter Schools in Miami, Florida. Recently the IVP devices were purchased by Episcopal High School, ranked #1 Best Christian High School in Houston, by NICHE: "We are in our third school year that COVID-19 has affected. We feel it is our duty to our students and the community to stand out in the fight against the virus. That is why Episcopal High School decided to install the IVP machines. The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff are of the utmost importance," commented Ned Smith, head of School at Episcopal High School.

From day cares to higher education campuses across the US have purchased IVP to include St. Paul CDC in San Antonio, Texas, West Point Military Academy, Texas State University, Texas A&M University, University of Houston and University Texas Medical Branch: "Our center was closed several times for high infection rates among, in particular teachers. Since the IVP filters were installed, there have been no contact tracing of any kind to any classroom, nor closures related to COVID-19. School should move heaven and earth to get this technology placed in their classrooms immediately so that we can truly help safeguard our learning environments," Deborah Stephenson, Executive Director, St. Paul Lutheran CDC, San Antonio, Texas.

Over 100 US healthcare facilities have IVP technology on their campuses including: University Hospital System (Bexar County, Texas), Methodist Hospital (Texas Medical Center), Steward Healthcare, St. Joseph's Medical Center, Medical Properties Trust, Omega (nursing homes), MD Anderson Cancer Center, Graystone Communities (the largest senior living community operator in the US), Post Acute Medical campuses across the US, including their COVID-19 areas, and NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals nationwide. IVP is partnered with the Texas Hospital Association to help deliver scientifically proven technologies to enhance the safety of indoor air quality for patients, families and healthcare team members.

IVP has been installed into the George R. Brown Convention Center (Houston, TX), University of Houston's Moores School of Music and Opera House and to the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts (Houston, TX). The hospitality industry has embraced the technology with deployments to Canyon Ranch Spa (the world's largest) at the Palazzo and Venetian Casino Resorts in Las Vegas, NV, the InterContinental Houston Hotel Medical Center, as well as Hilton Hotel Corporate Headquarters in McLean, VA, and other Hilton Hotel flagships including the Hilton Tysons Corner Hotel and select Rosewood Hotels to name a few.

IVP has helped reopen entertainment venues, businesses and restaurants across the US, including the Hunton Group HQ, the American Airlines Integrated Operations Center, municipality offices to include Baytown, Texas and its courthouse and city offices, and to the Wayne County prison system, serving the most populous county in the state of Michigan. The State of Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Department of Emergency Management has also purchased the IVP biotechnology for high-risk service and healthcare areas across the state.

IVP mobile units and HVAC filters were awarded by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers as a top technology for the fight against COVID-19. Engineering News-Record named IVP's technology Newsmaker of the Year for 2020, and its inventor, Monzer Hourani, as its Award of Excellence recipient for 2021 (Engineer of the Year). The technology is also approved for emergency use by the US Federal Drug Administration during COVID-19 and meets ASHRAE and ISO standards for air quality and filtration. IVP's Biodefense Indoor Air Protection System™ is the only proven technology shown to "Catch and Kill"™ actual SARS-CoV-2 (99.999%) and anthrax spores (99.98%), instantaneously, with a single-pass. Independent research was led by the Texas Center for SuperConductivity at the University of Houston, Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, UTMB's Galveston National Laboratory and peer reviewed with publication by scientists at Argonne National Laboratory and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), www.ivpair.com.

