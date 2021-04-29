More than 1,000 Apply for Jobs with Harris County ESD No. 11's New Ambulance Service

HOUSTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 (ESD11) has been flooded with applications from people seeking employment with ESD11's new ambulance service.

ESD11 posted job openings across 12 different positions when it opened its employment portal last week, and has received applications from more than 1,000 individuals, according to ESD11 Executive Director Doug Hooten.

In addition, ESD11 is hosting a virtual job fair today and tomorrow, in order to provide additional opportunities for those who may be interested in applying. More information on the job fair is available here.

"I'm very happy with the response," said Mr. Hooten. "We have had tremendous interest, and based on that, I expect to be able to put together a highly qualified team of emergency medical services people who will be ready to respond and provide the very best care to those who need us."

"It's pretty amazing. That's a lot of people," said ESD11 Board President Karen Plummer. "I think it speaks to the fact that as we move forward, what we're putting together is real and exciting, and people want to be a part of that."

The District also recently announced that its new podcast, hosted by Hooten, has been viewed more than 500 times. "In the latest episode, we talk all about our hiring process and staffing plans," Hooten said. The podcast is available here.

ESD11-operated ambulances are scheduled to hit the street September 4, when ESD11's contract with Cypress Creek Emergency Medical Services (CCEMS) expires.

Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 (ESD11) provides emergency medical services to over 600,000 people across more than 177 square miles of North Harris County, with a service area larger than the City of Atlanta, Georgia. ESD11 is the largest Emergency Services District by population in the State of Texas. Additional information at https://esd11.com/.

