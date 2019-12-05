More Than 1,000 Companies And Organizations Urge Congress To Repeal Health Care Tax On Working Families

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, more than 1,000 organizations including public and private sector employers, nonprofits, chambers of commerce, patient advocacy groups, insurers, brokers, unions, and multinational companies signed a letter urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) to include full repeal of the 40 percent "Cadillac Tax" on employer-provided health care coverage in an end-of-year legislative package.

The letter, signed by 1089 stakeholders, urges Senate Leadership to "swiftly, and fully, repeal the impending 40% tax on employer-provided health care before this onerous tax increase hits the pocketbooks of hardworking Americans…Employers are making decisions today to avoid this looming tax. Many millions of working Americans will pay more out of pocket for medical treatment or face reduced health coverage in narrower networks."

"The overwhelming support for repealing the 'Cadillac Tax' crosses party lines, brings together stakeholders across the health care spectrum, and includes employers of all types and sizes," said James A. Klein, president of the American Benefits Council. "This letter demonstrates both the urgent need for repeal and the political momentum for doing so. From mom-and-pop restaurants to small towns and well-known patient groups to large multinational corporations, the message is clear: working families are stretched to the limit today—and they can't afford to pay even more for their health care tomorrow."

"More than 178 million Americans receive health coverage from an employer. Congress now has an opportunity to preserve and protect affordable, high-quality health coverage by putting a stop to this ill-conceived tax," Klein concluded.

Bipartisan Support: On July 17, 2019, by a vote of 419 to 6, the House passed H.R. 748, "Middle Class Health Benefits Tax Repeal Act," legislation introduced by Reps. Joe Courtney (D-CT) and Mike Kelly (R-PA), to fully repeal the "Cadillac Tax." The Senate companion bill, S. 684. introduced by Senators Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and Mike Rounds (R-SD) currently has 63 bipartisan cosponsors.

