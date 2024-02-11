More Than 1,500 Las Vegas Neighbors Receive Hot Meals and Free Groceries

"Loving on our neighbors like we did today is what the message of He Gets Us and Jesus is all about." Post this

Attendees received hot lunch from The Salvation Army food trucks and from Wahlburgers, with celebrity chef and owner Paul Wahlberg manning the grill. Families and individuals took home 35,000 pounds of pre-bagged groceries and an onsite resource center helped connect neighbors to essential services such as healthcare, dental care, transportation, and food assistance.

NFL players visiting Las Vegas for the weekend's festivities – including Russell Wilson and Brandin Cooks – brought the atmosphere of a football camp to the event, leading kids in a series of drills, races, and games of catch. Active NFL players Michael Pittman, Stephon Gilmore, Tommy DeVito, Mack Hollins, Joshua Kelley, Jacob Martin, retired players Sam Acho and Shaun Alexander, and Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy also attended; each took turns serving meals or spending time visiting with attending families.

"It's humbling to be a part of something bigger that gives back and spreads generosity and kindness in the world," said Cooks. "Loving on our neighbors like we did today is what the message of He Gets Us and Jesus is all about."

Celebrity and entertainment personalities ranging from Host of American Ninja Warrior and former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila to celebrity pastor Judah Smith to social media influencer Jimmy Darts to television host Jason Kennedy and actor Taylor Lautner also served at 'Hey Neighbor', distributing meals and groceries and spending time in conversation with attendees.

He Gets Us hopes the 'Hey Neighbor' event held in Las Vegas is a model that can be replicated and adapted with partners to serve in different ways in communities across the U.S.

"We're committed to bringing more people more opportunities to see, engage with, and experience the confounding love of Jesus," said Ken Calwell, CEO of Come Near, the nonprofit organization that manages He Gets Us. "We want He Gets Us to be a constant reminder and demonstration that the love that Jesus modeled for us can have an incredible impact in our own lives and the lives of our neighbors."

About Come Near

Come Near is a nonprofit organization committed to sharing the life and love of Jesus in thought-provoking new ways. Its expertise includes nonprofit management, donor relations, research and innovation, marketing and communications, and coalition development. Come Near leads all aspects of the He Gets Us movement in partnership with a dedicated network of collaborators.

