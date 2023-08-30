More Than $1.8 Million Raised at Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation's 12th Annual Event

Foundation Funds Life-Changing Opportunities for Wisconsin Dells High School Students 

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation hosted the 12th annual Golf for the Future event at Trappers Turn Golf Club and Wild Rock Golf Club. Over the last decade, the annual fundraiser has brought in more than $8.5 million to go towards scholarships for local Wisconsin Dells High School students. These scholarships help provide area students an opportunity to attend accredited post-secondary education programs after graduation from high school.

Over 350 golfers head for the green at Trapper's Turn Golf Club during the 12th Annual Golf for the Future event benefiting the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation.
Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation board member Todd Nelson announces the more than $1.8 million raised this year at the 2023 Golf for the Future fundraiser.
Wisconsin Dells Choir Teacher Katie James sings the National Anthem at the 12th Annual Golf for the Future event benefiting the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation at Trapper's Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells, Wis..
The annual fundraiser began to raise the necessary funds to operate the Wisconsin Dells High School music department, but before long, it raised enough money for the music program and then some, launching the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation.

In 2022, the foundation's "Fund A Need" initiative ensured that all students could receive a free, nutritious breakfast every day of the school year. With 53.9% percent of students in the Wisconsin Dells district qualifying for free or reduced lunch, it was important to maintain the COVID-era meal provisions to the district to allow students to maintain their focus on schoolwork. In 2022 alone, the foundation helped provide 88,423 meals to students. In 2023, the foundation has continued this effort to ensure this need is met for all Wisconsin Dells High School students.

In addition to the ongoing Fund A Need initiative, Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation continues to provide scholarships to Wisconsin Dells High School graduates. Since its establishment, the foundation has ensured that every student that completes the scholarship application process receives at least one scholarship, helping to support the broader Wisconsin Dells community. To date, the foundation has awarded over $2M in scholarships to over 634 Wisconsin Dells High School graduates.

This year, the foundation has partnered to create five new scholarship endowments, bringing the total endowments created by families, organizations and businesses to 99. These new scholarships are brought to life in partnership with the following donors:

  • Ajvazi Family International Business
  • MBE CPAs
  • Brian Hartley Outdoors
  • Neuman Group Building Trades
  • Moosejaw Pizza (Kristen & Mark Schmitz)

For more information about the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation or to donate, please visit www.wdhsfoundation.org.

About the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation
Established in 2011, the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation raises, invests and distributes scholarship funds for the benefit of graduates from Wisconsin Dells High School. The foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization whose goal is to provide all Wisconsin Dells students wishing to pursue post-secondary education the financial support to do so. For more information about the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation, please visit www.wdhsfoundation.org.

