More than 1 in 4 San Diegans go hungry every month

2025 State of Hunger report shows thousands of families face nutrition insecurity

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Annual State of Hunger report by the San Diego Hunger Coalition highlights a significant surge in hunger across San Diego County, driven by federal budget cuts and a struggling economy. Currently, 26% of San Diegans, about one in four, are unable to consistently afford three nutritious meals daily, returning the region to nutrition insecurity levels not seen since the early pandemic years.

Over 850,000 residents now experience hunger, including 220,000 children, 184,000 seniors, and 139,000 people with disabilities. Hunger-relief organizations are strained: in June 2025, they distributed 3.5 million fewer meals than they did in March, reflecting both the end of the school year and steep reductions in federal support. Compared to 2022's peak pandemic-era assistance, meal distribution dropped by 14 million.

Persistent issues such as rising living costs, a deepening housing crisis, and mounting household debt are pushing more families into food insecurity. The United Way of California reports that one-third of local households cannot cover basic needs. "Food is a human right," said Alondra Alvarado, CEO of the San Diego Hunger Coalition, emphasizing concern over declining federal support as local hunger grows.

Upcoming policy changes threaten to remove 67,000 county residents from CalFresh, cutting over $250 million from the local economy. Changes to SNAP will transfer another $300 million in costs to state and local governments, leading to a projected total economic loss of more than $550 million. Additional tariffs are expected to increase household expenses by $2,400 a year.

The food assistance sector faces further strain, with the USDA canceling 26 truckloads of food for the Emergency Food Assistance Program, which serves 90,000 residents each month. As federal hunger monitoring tools are eliminated, the San Diego Hunger Coalition's work, providing detailed estimates, identifying the most affected communities, and connecting residents to food programs, becomes ever more essential.

