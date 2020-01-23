More than 10,000 Expected at the First Annual Texas Hemp Convention, Presented by Precision Extraction and Kush.com

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Texas Hemp Convention, presented by Precision Extraction and Kush.com, is taking place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention center on January 28-30 from 10am - 5pm.

Texas is poised for explosive growth in hemp and CBD. The Texas Hemp Convention has over 300 exhibiting businesses, bringing together industry experts and thought leaders from around the country. With more than 10,000 people expected to attend the convention, there are opportunities for consumers and businesses alike.

The highlight of the convention is the educational component. Featuring over 150 educational sessions from more than 130 speakers, including Keynote Rep. Tracy King, the Texas State Representative who is responsible for House Bill 1325, which legalized the Hemp farming and the production of hemp products in Texas.

Tickets can be purchased through eventbrite and at the convention center during the event.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/texas-hemp-convention-2020-tickets-72555195543

Quotes:

"Legalizing hemp is an historic event. With a fast evolving industry, staying on the cutting edge is key to creating success." -Michael Gordon, CO-CEO Kush.com

"If you want to know what's going to happen next in Hemp and CBD, the Texas Hemp Convention educational series has the answers." -Michael Gordon, CO-CEO Kush.com

"The Texas Hemp convention is a great place to learn about hemp, and how CBD can benefit your life." -Jesse Hagberg, Hemp Derivative Expert

"Unlike other hemp and CBD events, the Texas Hemp Convention is focused on providing in-depth information and learnings from hands-on experience in the hemp industry. No where else can you receive the level of education as at #THC2020." -Alex Hodschayan, VP Marketing Kush.com

Media credentials are available by visiting https://texashempconvention.com/press-and-media

For more information, visit the www.TexasHempConvention.com

Contact Information

Texas Hemp Convention

Michael Gordon: CO-CEO Kush.com

425-209-7370

Michael@kush.com

SOURCE Kush.com

