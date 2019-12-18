More Than 10,000 Home Healthcare Visits Completed Using On-Demand Scheduling and Staffing Solution AxxessCARE

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading home healthcare technology company Axxess has reached a major milestone in its mission to address staffing challenges and empower agencies to provide timely care on-demand.

More than 10,000 visits have now been completed by clinicians accepting postings by agencies through AxxessCARE, the scheduling and staffing solution currently available to Axxess clients in Texas, Illinois, Florida and Massachusetts.

Axxess is methodically introducing AxxessCARE to fine-tune the platform and processes before introducing it to the entire industry. Agencies in Texas, Illinois and Florida can connect with nurses and physical therapists. Massachusetts agencies can post visits for nurses.

"We're tremendously gratified to reach this milestone because it affirms growing acceptance that addressing staffing challenges through AxxessCARE is a game-changer for the industry," said John Olajide, Founder and CEO of Axxess. "Through AxxessCARE, home healthcare providers can schedule their own staff, and when needed, extend their staffing capabilities and grow their business by accessing qualified clinicians to meet patient needs. At the same time, clinicians enjoy a more convenient way to work."

AxxessCARE is seamlessly integrated with Axxess' secure, HIPAA-compliant home health software platform, allowing agencies to conveniently post visits for qualified professionals. After downloading the AxxessCARE mobile app through the Apple App Store or Google Play, clinicians can apply for visits after background checks and license verifications have been completed. Agencies have the flexibility to review and select the most appropriate clinician for each posted visit.

"With AxxessCARE, agencies can grow their business by accepting more referrals, testing new markets and, most importantly, matching qualified clinicians with patient needs," Olajide said. "We are getting raves from providers who love the convenience of knowing they can access additional qualified staff at their fingertips."

"At the same time, we are getting raves from clinicians who are part of the AxxessCARE network because they can apply for visits that are convenient to their location and schedule, and at rates that work for them," Olajide added.

"AxxessCARE is intuitive and easy to use, and it's making it so much easier to find qualified help to meet patient needs," said Lorenzo Torres, Director of Nursing at Serenity Home Health in Chicago, Illinois. "We have already completed more than 700 visits using AxxessCARE and use it as an integral part of our overall strategy to staff visits. It's also a great insurance policy to avoid LUPAs."

Added Amanda Merriott, an LVN in Dallas, Texas, who has completed 609 visits: "The AxxessCARE app enables me to complete all visit documentation at the point of care – right in the patient's home – allowing me to complete work faster. It's a great way to pick up more visits when I'm not scheduled, and the app lets me easily track my past, current and projected future earnings."

AxxessCARE is available to Axxess clients who use Axxess' home health software.

About Axxess



Axxess is the leading home healthcare technology company, providing solutions that improve care for more than 2 million patients nationwide and are trusted by more than 7,000 organizations. Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use, innovative software solutions, empowering home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

