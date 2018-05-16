More Than 100,000 New Members Joined BitMED's Free On-Demand Healthcare

KIGALI, Rwanda, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BitMED, creator of no-cost global Telehealth, today announced it expanded its Rwanda market presence to Burera and Gasabo districts. More than 100,000 new members have signed up on the platform in two weeks to receive free, on-demand healthcare in partnership with JamboPay, a leading East Africa mobile FinTech company. BitMED, which already treats more than 100,000 patients in the U.S. and Rwanda, is on track to onboard 1 million new members by year's end.

"Worldwide, healthcare challenges vary greatly across regions and nations particularly tied to cultural, economic, and political conditions. To be successful in the emerging global market place, you need to be able to serve and thrive on this complexity," said Ron Ribitzky, MD, Founder and CEO of R&D Ribitzky, a boutique global healthcare consultancy based in Boston, MA., and advisor to BitMED. "Take the company's two primary service areas for example. In the US, its revolutionary blockchain platform can serve more than 600 million doctor visits at no cost. In Rwanda, the Ministry of Health relies on BitMED to deliver on its proactive nutrition and women health imperatives. The company's passion for members driving their own wellness and healthcare, so deeply embedded in its innovative business, operational, and technology models, is winning over global complexity."

The company's roadmap has set out to help governments, public, and private sector organizations around the world achieve strategic and operational goals in outcome, public health, and resource utilization; as well as providing researches data-rich services not previously feasible on a vast and diverse global scale. Seeking to accelerate ecosystem growth, the company plans to make its native blockchain platform generally available, open source in Q3 2018.

About BitMED:

BitMED launched its no-cost, open source health services in May 2016. Its Telehealth platform offers its members on-demand 24/7 access to medical practitioners via text and video consultation at no-cost, no insurance, no copays. Services include primary, preventive, and urgent care, women's health, and now nutritional services.

BitMED leverages artificial intelligence and proprietary blockchain technology to meet healthcare's formidable scalability and interoperability demands on a global scale. The company currently boasts a global membership spanning the United States, East Africa and Southeast Asia. BitMED is aggressively expanding the medical and technology team to fulfil the global demand. For more information, visit www.BitMED.io

The company's global headquarters is in Austin, TX.

Contact:

Valerie Lara

877-924-9990

195233@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-than-100-000-new-members-joined-bitmeds-free-on-demand-healthcare-300649211.html

SOURCE BitMED

Related Links

http://www.bitmed.io

