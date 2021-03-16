More Than 100,000 Underserved Students in Miami-Dade County to Receive Free High-Speed Internet Access and Digital Training Opportunities

MIAMI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami Foundation and Achieve Miami announced the launch of Miami Connected, a highly anticipated effort to bring free broadband connectivity, digital literacy and career opportunities in technology to more than 100,000 students and their families in Miami-Dade County. Joining in this critical initiative are Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, City of Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, philanthropist and Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin, The Children's Trust, philanthropist and Achieve Miami Founder Leslie Miller Saiontz, tech leader eMerge Americas, TD Bank facilitated by the Miami HEAT, and Code.org.

This public-private partnership represents a unified effort to make Miami-Dade the most technologically inclusive county in the nation. Currently, more than one in five Miami-Dade County residents are disconnected from the internet, and Miami is the second least-connected large city in the United States.

Ken Griffin, the lead funder of Miami Connected who convened and funded a similar effort in Chicago last year, said, "Connectivity is a lifeline to opportunity—it improves outcomes and gives students and their families critical resources they need to succeed. It is inspiring to see the Miami community come together to address this important issue, and I look forward to continued progress in bridging the digital divide."

Achieve Miami Executive Director Sarah Emmons added, "If a student cannot connect to the internet, or if they don't yet know how to navigate the virtual environment, they are missing out on the opportunity to accelerate their learning. Through internet access, digital literacy programs, and workforce opportunities, Miami Connected seeks to equalize the playing field so that all students and families can build the digital fluency they need to stay competitive in 21st-century learning and work environments."

Providing Reliable High-Speed Internet Access to Students Who Need It Most

Starting this month, Phase One of Miami Connected will provide two years of free broadband internet service to approximately 22,000 eligible M-DCPS students in four Miami-Dade County neighborhoods. The program begins in Overtown, and will extend to Little Haiti, Liberty City and Homestead. Phase Two will expand coverage on a school-by-school basis to serve all under-resourced communities in the county where home internet access is severely limited or does not exist.

An initial $5 million investment in CARES funding from Miami-Dade County was leveraged as part of the Miami Connected initiative to purchase devices for Miami-Dade County Public School students last fall. The expansion of free internet access will allow M-DCPS students to use their new laptops to complete schoolwork at home.

"One year after we were forced to temporarily shut down the physical schoolhouse, it is evident that this pandemic has negatively impacted under-resourced neighborhoods much more than others in our community," said Superintendent of Schools Alberto M. Carvalho. "With 52 percent of M-DCPS students engaging in online learning and the remaining 48 percent in the classroom still heavily relying on consistent broadband access to achieve educational success, high-quality home internet has become a necessity for our region's young learners."

Greater Miami's Vision for Digital Access

In addition to providing internet service, Miami Connected will teach students and their families the skills necessary to use their devices and become digitally literate. This aspect of the program will be achieved through a community advisory group that will execute grant programs.

"In order to be the most technologically inclusive city in the nation, we must ensure that all children and families have access to the internet and digital literacy tools, and we must foster highly inclusive workplaces that reflect the diversity of our incredible region," said Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, president and CEO of The Miami Foundation. "This bold collaboration is a massive step in that direction."

Miami Connected will also invest in career pathways that increase diversity and inclusivity in the technology sector. The effort will issue startup grants to help innovators develop new technologies aimed at solving disparity issues in disenfranchised communities. The final phase of the project will identify long-term, cost-effective strategies to maintain broadband internet for all students in need in Miami-Dade.

"Expanding access to opportunity for all of our residents is a top priority for my administration and we're proud to partner in this landmark initiative. Providing access to digital tools from an early age is critical to ensuring young people across Miami-Dade have an equal foundation to learn, grow, and thrive," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Ken Griffin has provided $5 million in leadership support through a challenge grant fund. Miami Connected has also been made possible through investments from The Children's Trust, The Miami Foundation, philanthropist and Achieve Miami Founder Leslie Miller Saiontz, eMerge Americas, TD Bank facilitated by the Miami HEAT, City of Miami, as well as $5 million in CARES funding through Miami-Dade County and Miami-Dade County Public Schools and in-kind contributions from Code.org. The current total investment for this effort is more than $11 million.

Miami Connected is currently seeking additional support for this critical initiative. Individuals and entities wishing to join the effort may make a donation by emailing [email protected] or calling 305-204-6184.

